Editorial: A passenger train to Bristol is closer than you think

For this language, we can thank — once again — Austin and Hanger (who had the advantage of being budget conferees) as well as state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, who represents Bristol and has long been a rail advocate and persuaded Austin and Hanger to champion Bristol’s cause in the budget negotiations. The city hasn’t had passenger rail service since 1971. “With all we have to offer now and the future casino and resort development, Bristol is ripe for ridership,” Pillion says. This also fits into the goal of trying to reduce congestion on Interstate 81.

We know a few things already: A 2019 study estimated the cost of upgrading the rail lines between Roanoke and Bristol at $30 million. Given the distance involved, that’s pretty cheap. Compare that to the cost of getting the train over Christiansburg Mountain. After that, most of the route is pretty straight. The main obstacle, of course, is Norfolk Southern’s well-known reluctance to allow passenger trains on its tracks, although money can solve a lot of problems. There may be a lot of it available, too. Some of the money for the Christiansburg extension comes from federal dollars provided as part of coronavirus relief — a one-time expenditure used on a one-time expense to upgrade Norfolk Southern’s tracks so the passenger trains aren’t slowing down its freight traffic. We don’t know quite yet how the $1.9 trillion in the new coronavirus bill will wind up being spent but we know President Joe Biden’s administration has been pushing for the kind of infrastructure spending that President Donad Trump often talked about but never delivered. You need not like Biden to be able to figure out that there might be federal money available to upgrade those tracks to Bristol. This is what’s called “a window of opportunity.”