Editorial: a Roanoke innovator and a program that centers Black fatherhood

He’s also an experienced special education teacher, though the way he came by that trade is a little off the beaten path.

Bell is a Roanoke native. His younger brother, Jordan Bell, a community activist and historian, has also been in the news, leading walking tours of the historic Gainsboro neighborhood, co-organizing the Juneteenth celebration in Eureka Park and speaking at rallies protesting police brutality.

Ryan attended Virginia Union University, a historically Black institution in Richmond, and moved to the Hampton Roads region afterward to be near his newly born first daughter. Yet he had trouble finding a job that suited. His father, Carlton Bell, the former principal of Hurt Park Elementary School, suggested he try something in education, so he followed that suggestion, landing a job as a special education teacher’s assistant in York County near Williamsburg.

He fell in love with the job, but couldn’t get hired on as a full-fledged teacher without proper credentials. Friends teaching in Richmond invited him to bring his passion for special education there, and he took them up on it.