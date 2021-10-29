Editorial: A rock ’n’ roll lesson for critics of critical race theory

Again, a major difference is that, regardless of the merits of book banning or lack thereof, those books can be found in stock in those libraries.

In this day and age, frankly, your typical grade school student has much more chance of running across ideas from critical race theory in the same place they are probably going to encounter a song with explicit lyrics: the internet.

Let’s set the question aside as to why CRT critics insist this graduate level academic subject is being taught in K-12 schools no matter how many teachers, administrators and school board members say it’s not.

Reasonable people can dispute the merits of the works anti-CRT activists claim to be problematic, such as the New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project” or bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Anti-Racist.”

However, demanding that the ideas in these writings should be canceled, as the modern parlance goes, only makes the inquisitive mind wish to know more about what the fuss is about.

The cautionary tale one could derive from the legacy of the P.M.R.C. is simply this — no one right now is doing more to raise awareness of critical race theory, and to drive curiosity about what it entails, than the people who are trying to ban it.