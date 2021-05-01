Editorial: A spring clean for the May queen

3. Is Attorney General Mark Herring a communist? Umm, no. One of the candidates for the Republican nomination for attorney general thinks so, though. Chuck Smith recently sent out a statement that had some unkind things to say about one of his opponents — pretty standard fare in a nominating case. But he couldn’t resist taking some shots at the Democratic incumbent (who, it must be pointed out, faces his own intra-party challenge from Jay Jones). Among the things Smith had to say about Herring is that he’s “a communist.” Really?

Herring might be wrong on many things — Republicans would certainly think so — but a communist? Come on, man. Even in the heated realm of campaign hyperbole, this seems way out of bounds. This kind of charge is simply not believable and making it says more about Smith than it does about Herring. If Herring is again the nominee, Republicans will have his whole record — nearly eight years worth — to run against. There’s surely plenty there that Republicans can find to be specific about. But shouting “communist” does not suggest that Smith is prepared to run a thoughtful, issues-based campaign.