Editorial: A time to honor fallen heroes

This weekend, through Monday, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration will host the first public Memorial Day ceremonies since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic closed them down in 2020.

All of the 155 national cemeteries and 34 soldiers’ lots and monument sites maintained by the administration will be open dawn till dusk tomorrow.

Though in recent decades Memorial Day weekend has become a commercialized affair, the occasion itself can be better served by solemn reflection upon the lives given by our military personnel while fighting for and defending our nation.

The following figures, taken from a 2020 report compiled by the Library of Congress, are not up to the minute, but they still serve to convey the gravity and scale of those sacrifices. Most numbers include combat and non-combat deaths.

In the American colonies’ war for independence from the British Empire, 4,435 American troops lost their lives in battle.

The War of 1812 saw the deaths of 2,260 more.

The Mexican-American War followed in 1846, an expansionist war in which the United States wrested territory from its southern neighbor and 13,283 American troops lost their lives.

The Civil War, that saw brother killing brother as the injustice of slavery split the nation, cost a total of 364,511 military lives on the Union side of the conflict. Confederate deaths are estimated at about 290,000.

The 19th century ended with the Spanish-American War and 2,446 more American soldiers making the ultimate sacrifice.

World War I saw 116,516 service members killed, and World War II would see 405,399 more. Comrades of those latter, who served alongside them, are still among the living, though their numbers are dwindling every year.

The Korean War cost the lives of 36,574 who served, and the decade-long Vietnam Conflict added 58,220 to the tally.

At the time the report was submitted to Congress, the tallies of death for Operation Iraqi Freedom were 4,418, and for Operation Enduring Freedom, 2,349. Those tallies have grown by a few dozen more since. At least 41 of the U.S. troops killed in Iraq and at least 12 killed in Afghanistan have Western Virginia ties.

This is hardly a complete list, and yet the incomplete total still comes to more than a million military lives sacrificed in the course of our relatively young country’s history, lives given along the path that made us a military superpower and the nation that the free world looks to for leadership.

Patriotism and virtue

Reasonable people can look back at histories ancient and modern and differ about the rightness of the military causes our leaders have taken up since 1776. Those same people can also appreciate the patriotism of those everyday soldiers, sailors, Marines, Air Force recruits and other military personnel whose sacrifices made possible our collective history, with all its flaws and glories.

Honoring their legacies, offering solace to their loved ones, sharing memories of them, laying wreaths and bouquets upon their final resting places — this is what Memorial Day is for.

Originally known as Decoration Day, the practice began during the Civil War, with observances held for both Union and Confederate dead in towns and cities of the South and North. (In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson retroactively declared Waterloo, New York, the birthplace of Memorial Day, but numerous other communities conducted similar tributes during the same era.)

In 1868, Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, the commander in chief of an organization of Union veterans known as the Grand Army of the Republic, declared that Decoration Day should be held May 30, a time when flowers were in full bloom.

During that first large scale ceremony, held in Arlington National Cemetery, future president James Garfield gave a speech honoring the fallen, saying that though those gathered could not know the pledges the men made while alive, all had a trait in common. “For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”

About 5,000 attended, including Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, and once the speeches were done members of the Grand Army were joined by children from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphan Home as they sang hymns and laid flowers on Union and Confederate graves alike.

After World War I, the name became Memorial Day, and the occasion became one for honoring the memories of all our nation’s war dead. Yet it wasn’t until 1971 that it became a national holiday.

The notion that most Americans associate Memorial Day with a long celebratory holiday feels a tad lamentable. In 2011, a pair of U.S. Navy SEALs in Dallas founded an nonprofit called Carry the Load, intended to call attention back to Memorial Day’s real meaning. For five years, Carry the Load has been collaborating with the VA to organize marches throughout the country in which participants carry signs and flags honoring fallen service members and first responders.

The VA maintains a database of war dead interred in national cemeteries at https://www.va.gov/remember/.

If your family has lost someone who served in the U.S. military in wartime, and you never knew him or her, but you have loved ones who did, this could be the weekend to ask about that departed hero, and listen to the stories evoked.