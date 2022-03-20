Editorial: A troubled golden anniversary for the Equal Rights Amendment

Fifty years ago Tuesday, this nation set out on a path to add to our Constitution an explicit statement that women should have equal rights under the law.

Astute students of history might understandably raise a finger to pick a nit — the Equal Rights Amendment, after all, came into existence long before March 22, 1972.

Wind the clock back to 1920 and the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that enshrined women’s right to vote. Victorious activists pondered which direction to move next. Alice Paul, the most prominent leader of the recently formed National Woman’s Party, spoke of carrying the party’s banner to a new battlefront.

Paul chose to advocate for a new constitutional amendment that would guarantee equal protection under the law regardless of sex, a cause that proved controversial even among suffragists, especially labor rights advocates who thought the amendment could be weaponized against them.

Nonetheless, with help from a pair of Republican politicians, Sen. Charles Curtis and Rep. Daniel Anthony (nephew of Susan B. Anthony), the first version of the Equal Rights Amendment was introduced to Congress in 1923. It went nowhere, and many further attempts to reintroduce the amendment met the same fate.

Fast forward to 1970, when Michigan Rep. Martha Griffiths, a Democrat, collected enough signatures from her colleagues in the House to spring the amendment from the legislative committee where a Democratic congressman with strong labor ties had kept it bottled up for two decades.

Freed from committee, the ERA passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support. The Senate, too, passed the ERA with overwhelming bipartisan support, on the very anniversary date of which we speak. Given blessings by President Richard M. Nixon, the ERA was offered on that day for state legislatures to ratify.

The succinct text that Congress passed had not changed drastically from Paul’s 1923 original:

1: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.

2: The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.

3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.

Congress built in a seven-year deadline for ratification, and no doubt, given the across-the-aisle enthusiasm uniting the halls of federal government, that seemed like plenty of time. Griffiths herself said, “It is perfectly proper to have the seven-year statute so that it should not be hanging over our heads forever,” words she may well have regretted later.

During Jimmy Carter’s administration, the deadline was extended to 1982.

Fifty years later, though, the ERA still hasn’t become part of the Constitution, and depending on which pundit you read or listen to, either there is a slim chance it might still, or that chance died long ago and anyone who thinks otherwise is denying reality.

Just as the dinosaurs could not have expected the comet that struck the Yucatan, the proponents of the ERA could not have anticipated Phyllis Schlafly.

A majority of the three-quarters of states needed to get the ERA over the final threshold ratified the amendment quickly, but there were enough holdouts among state legislatures that Schlafly — an attorney, author, and social conservative who championed traditional roles for women and ferociously opposed the feminist movement — could stage an intervention.

Warning of things like unisex bathrooms and mandatory military service for women, she organized conservative women to fight the ERA. The efforts of the national organization she founded, Stop ERA, were enough to stall ratification three states short of the needed 38 as the deadlines came and went.

Schlafly threw a party celebrating her victory on July 1, 1982, at which the band played “Ding, Dong, the Witch is Dead” and President Ronald Reagan sent congratulations via telegram.

Fast forward again to 2017, when Democrats newly in control of the Nevada state legislature belatedly ratified the ERA. The next year the General Assembly of Illinois, the late Schlafly’s home base, followed suit. If one believed the ERA still had an opportunity for revival, that left a single state to go.

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly’s newly elected Democratic majority seized the baton — led by gubernatorial hopefuls such as then-Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, and Sen. Jennfier McClellan, D-Richmond — and became the 38th state to ratify.

Of course, by then the president was Donald Trump, whom Schlafly wrote a book-length endorsement for as literally one of her last acts on Earth. And Foy and McClellan would be bested in the Democratic primary by Terry McAuliffe, who would go on to lose the governor’s race to Republican Glenn Youngkin.

The Justice Department under Trump ruled that with the deadline long passed, the whole process needs to start over. Joe Biden’s administration did not ride to the rescue, essentially declaring the matter the responsibility of Congress and the courts.

A number of curious issues linger, fodder of much discussion for legal wonks. The missed deadline would seem to settle the matter, except there’s argument it can be reset or ignored. Moreover, the 27th Amendment, the most recent amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1992, was originally proposed in 1789 by James Madison! Only nine states had ratified it over two centuries when a college student launched a campaign in 1982 to complete the ratification process.

There’s also the inconvenient matter that, in no small part thanks to Schlafly’s influence, five states revoked their ratification of the ERA before the deadline. However, there’s nothing in the Constitution that addresses whether or not a ratification can be legally rescinded, and no court has ever ruled on this issue.

In 2020, the attorneys general of Illinois, Nevada and Virginia filed a long-shot lawsuit meant to challenge the Trump administration’s ruling and require the National Archivist to certify and publish the 28th Amendment. A lower court dismissed the suit, and the states appealed. Whatever happens next, though, Virginia won’t be part of it, as newly elected Attorney General Jason Miyares — who voted against ratification back when he was a state delegate — withdrew from the lawsuit.

Should the effort start over, it’s very difficult to imagine Congress mustering the broad bipartisan support the ERA enjoyed exactly 50 years ago. If one believes in ghosts, Phyllis Schlafly’s must still be smiling.