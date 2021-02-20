Editorial: A Virginia model for a Jan. 6 commission

Kaine took a very different approach with the Virginia Tech Review Panel. It was created via an executive order, not a bill (the General Assembly was out of session at the time), and the governor appointed all eight members. Unlike the 9/11 commission, only one was a politician — and he was a member of a different party. Kaine was a Democrat; the only political appointee was a Republican — Tom Ridge, a former governor Pennsylvania who had been the nation’s for Secretary of Homeland Security under Bush. The other seven members were all non-political experts in their fields. To chair the commission, Kaine tapped Gerald Massengill, a retired Virginia State Police superintendent who had initially been appointed by a Republican governor (Jim Gilmore) and then reappointed by a Democratic governor (Mark Warner). The others included a professor of emergency medicine, a professor of psychiatry and pediatrics, a former director of the State Council of Higher Education, an FBI veteran with a background in behavioral analysis, a director of the Fairfax County victim services division, and a retired judge with expertise in mental health issues (Diane Strickland of Roanoke). It was a more diverse panel in many ways.