Editorial: A walk through two centuries of vital history

The walk invites a journey into a history that’s both lost and urgently present.

Striding across the commemorative walkway in the middle of the Roanoke Higher Education Center campus doesn’t take long, but the story told beneath one’s feet spans almost two centuries, relaying the miraculous and sad history of the Gainsboro neighborhood.

After a simple beginning that introduces the evolution of the name through the years, from “Gainesborough” to “Gainsboro,” the story starts proper in 1835, with the chartering of the tiny town of Gainesborough, the first community in the region once known as Big Lick.

The words etched in granite tell how Gainsboro as we understand it today came to be, as the city renamed Roanoke spread from the railroad junction founded in the 1880s and houses were built for rail employees along what’s now Gilmer Avenue.

With segregation in full force in Roanoke in the early 1900s, Gilmer Avenue, Gainsboro Road and Henry Street became the hub of Black commerce and culture, with a hospital, a library, schools, churches and more than 300 businesses.

In the second half of the 20th century, too many of these landmarks were seized by eminent domain and bulldozed in a process referred to by the twisted euphemism “urban renewal.” Ostensibly intended to revitalize aging and supposedly “blighted” neighborhoods, urban renewal in practice involved leveling Black communities and replacing them with commercial development.

The walkway panels make note of the first schools for Black students in Roanoke, including Harrison School — which after it closed became the Harrison Museum of African American Culture that eventually relocated to Center in the Square downtown.

Important histories underfoot

The walkway’s timeline ends with a nod to Roanoke’s relatively peaceful integration guided by a committee with Black and white members during a time when massive resistance roiled the state.

It’s an important tale succinctly told. The Roanoke Higher Education Center deserves commendation for making this history of what came before a prominent and explicit part of the new campus plaza. Kudos to Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, for securing state funding to help the monument come into being.

A small quibble, that applies more broadly to historical displays in Roanoke — we wish there was more to call attention to the panels before they’re right under one’s feet. The plaza shares with perhaps too many other important Roanoke monuments and markers (take your pick: the Sister City sculptures in Century Plaza, the monument to the late Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton in Holton Plaza on Franklin Road, the Gainsboro historical panels in an alcove along north Wells Avenue, on and on) the quality of being so unobtrusive that to glean what they offer one practically has to know about their existence and location beforehand and make plans to actively engage.

We can easily imagine students rushing over those panels without noticing they’re there — though with fortuitousness, the occasional curious stare will result in further research.

Continue the journey online

For those who might quickly read through the text by their feet and wish there was more detail, in fact, there is, and you can get to it by typing gainsborohistoryproject.org into an internet browser on your computer or phone. You’ll find your time well spent on the virtual tour.

Created by the higher education center in collaboration with the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, Roanoke Public Libraries and Friends of Old Lick Cemetery, the Gainsboro History Project puts a wealth of information at visitors’ fingertips, with maps of historically significant sites, full blown chapters that elaborate in great depth on each subject touched on in the walkway panels, and biographies of major Black historical figures with Roanoke ties, including the likes of filmmaker Oscar Micheaux, civil rights attorney Oliver Hill, educator Lucy Addison, Dr. Edward Dudley, the city’s first Black dentist, and many more besides.

Aside from being an exciting resource in its own right, the Gainsboro History Project whets the appetite for the online “Roanoke Hidden Histories” project, which is being developed under the auspices of the Richmond-based company Hidden in Plain Site as a result of a so-far successful private fundraising drive. That too will provide a virtual tour of places in Roanoke important to Black history and acknowledge the pain associated with segregation and urban renewal.

That fundraiser also aims to put a sculpture honoring the memory of Henrietta Lacks in a plaza beside the Roanoke municipal building. Perhaps that monument could be the visually arresting beacon that signals to the casual passer-by that there’s more history to explore in the Star City’s public spaces.

Roanoke Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd, who has led the campaign for the Lacks statue and the Hidden Histories project, has said that acknowledging the wounds from the past creates the path to healing. The Roanoke Higher Education Center’s walkway places paving stones along that path.