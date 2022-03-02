Editorial: A word to our readers about changes

Those of you who are regular readers of the Roanoke Times editorial pages (bless you, one and all) have probably noticed some changes in recent weeks as we’ve rearranged our page content to match new goals and routines.

We have received some conflicting feedback over the past few months. Some enjoy the guest editorials selected from other newspapers; some would rather we not run editorials at all when there isn’t one on deck that’s staff-written. The solution we’ve settled on gives both sides some of what they want — it’s a proper compromise.

Here’s how the schedule we’ve come up with works.

Editorials written by Roanoke Times staff will run Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays.

On Fridays, we’ll run a guest editorial from another news publication that we find of particular interest.

On Saturdays, we’ll run a roundup that excerpts from the editorials of national newspapers.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, no editorials will run — those pages will be given over completely to commentary on local and state issues, with a corresponding change in design to signal the difference in content.

Though the need to respond to important events may require a variation from time to time, the pattern outlined above is the one we intend to stick to for the foreseeable future.

We also wish to clarify that only staff-written editorials reflect the opinions of the Roanoke Times Editorial Board.

All commentaries, guest editorials and Letters to the Editor represent solely the opinions of their respective authors and do not reflect the viewpoints of the Roanoke Times Editorial Board.

They are all presented in the spirit of sharing myriad points of view for the sake of generating discussion and debate — a primary purpose of an opinion page.

We also have discontinued Roanoke.com comments on opinion content. Some have disagreed with this choice, while others have thanked us for it.

Throughout the industry, news organizations have had to weigh whether online comments foster community growth or amount to a small group of regulars perpetually shouting past each other — and while certainly some argumentative comments are well thought out, others descend into beyond-the-pale offensiveness and are too rarely reported for deletion.

Differences of opinion will inevitably arise over issues large and small, and our preference is that the debate unfold calmly on our opinion pages rather than heatedly and unchecked online.