Editorial: Abolishing 'skill games' hurts rural localities

Virginia is about to do something you don’t see state government do very often: It’s about to turn away revenue.
Even more unusual, those leading this drive to shut off one particular revenue stream were mostly (although not entirely) Democrats and one of the main voices for keeping it flowing was — and still is — a Republican.
That might seem a role reversal, but this part isn’t: Some rural localities are about to get shafted, thanks to some urban legislators. No surprise there, right?
The issue at hand involves so-called “electronic skill games,” which might or might not involve much skill, although that part is beside the point.
The machines — often found in convenience stores, truck stops and the occasional restaurant — have drawn the ire of certain legislators who fear that people are spending money there instead of on the state lottery or, some day in the future, casinos.
The Democratic-controlled General Assembly was set to ban them in 2020 but Gov. Ralph Northam persuaded the General Assembly to extend their life one year, with the most of their revenue going into a COVID-19 relief fund.
Now that extension is about to run out at the end of June and a truck stop owner in Greensville County — former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler — has filed suit, challenging the constitutionality of the ban. Representing Sadler is an attorney from Franklin County, who we know better as the Republican state Sen. Bill Stanley.
We do not pretend to be constitutional scholars so we can’t speak to the legal odds of success here, but we can speak to the politics — and the economic consequences in rural Virginia.
Certain legislators, notably from the urban crescent, have never cared much for these games.
The two main opponents of the games have been state Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, and chair of the Senate Finance Committee, and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City County. Although when skill games came to a vote in the state Senate last year, every Democrat voted to ban them while most Republicans voted to keep them.
Perhaps these games seem too tawdry for the tastes of some urban crescent legislators. Or perhaps there are other forces at play.
The General Assembly could have taxed and regulated these games. Instead, it banned them — at the same time that it legalized five casinos (in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond), legalized mobile sports betting, and internet sales of the Virginia Lottery.
There may be lots of ways to view this — the games’ threat to lottery revenues was certainly a factor — but here’s an uncharitable but still accurate one: The General Assembly sided with the big gaming interests over little ones. That’s an age-old story no matter which party is in power.
Stanley, rarely at a loss for words, said that the state was backing “shiny casinos and slot machines” over corner markets or, in this case of his client, a truckstop. “They have chosen to pick on the small businessman because they’ve decided that skill games are unseemly, and they’re not,” Stanley said at a news conference in Richmond. “They are the backbone of what has allowed these small businesses to thrive in a pandemic.”
He’s not wrong.
There are plenty of philosophical questions here. We’ll leave those to the philosophers.
Here’s the practical part that gets our attention: Rural localities disproportionately benefit from the tax revenue that these games generate for local government, which means rural localities will be disproportionately hurt by their disappearance.
Doing away with these games especially hurts Southside Virginia (and localities along I-81 in Southwest Virginia).
The locality that derives the most revenue from these games is Virginia Beach — a product of having an oceanfront boardwalk and all that goes with it.
Between last June and this April, electronic skill games generated $1.43 million in tax revenue. That’s less than 1% of the city’s $2 billion budget.
Now let’s look at Franklin County — Stanley’s home county. Electronic skill games there generated $226,752 in tax revenue — 1.5% of the county’s nearly $147 million budget.
You can run the numbers for other localities and the figures will come out slightly different, but they all paint the same picture: In many rural localities, these games account for a bigger share of the local budget than in urban ones.
No rural locality is going to go bankrupt when these games go away, but we shouldn’t pretend that this revenue doesn’t make a difference, because it does.
For legislators from the urban crescent to blithely dismiss that is simply, well, elitism. There seems no other word for it. The beauty of being one of the haves is you don’t have to worry about some of the things the have-nots do.
Let’s look at some other comparison: Amherst County pockets more money from these games ($152,064) than either Alexandria ($124,272) and Arlington ($122,160) do. So do Bedford County ($169,392) and Wythe County ($128,496).
Arlington is more than three times more populous than Augusta County but they both generate about the same amount of revenue from skills games — Augusta has collected $122,544.
Pittsylvania County ($216,144) and Campbell County ($215,808) benefit more than Stafford County ($135,360). We could go on and on, but you get the idea.
Even in some of the localities that get less revenue from these games, the amounts are instructive.
Appomattox County has taken in $57,984. Based on a Virginia Department of Education salary survey, that’s more than enough to hire a teacher at the average salary there.
Henry County has taken in $86,640 and Pulaski County $83,616, almost enough for two teachers in each county (or maybe exactly two for entry-level hires).
If you look at these numbers like that, the General Assembly’s decision to ban these games effectively just defunded a teacher in lots of rural localities that have few other ways to generate revenue.
Yes, you can argue that without these games, that money would go into the Virginia Lottery and localities would get it for education anyway. That might be true. They might even get more.
Or maybe that player, without a game to play at the convenience store, buys an Xbox from Amazon and part of that money winds up in Jeff Bezos’ pocket. Who’s to say?
All we know is that money’s there now — and soon won’t be.