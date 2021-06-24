Editorial: Abolishing 'skill games' hurts rural localities

Virginia is about to do something you don’t see state government do very often: It’s about to turn away revenue.

Even more unusual, those leading this drive to shut off one particular revenue stream were mostly (although not entirely) Democrats and one of the main voices for keeping it flowing was — and still is — a Republican.

That might seem a role reversal, but this part isn’t: Some rural localities are about to get shafted, thanks to some urban legislators. No surprise there, right?

The issue at hand involves so-called “electronic skill games,” which might or might not involve much skill, although that part is beside the point.

The machines — often found in convenience stores, truck stops and the occasional restaurant — have drawn the ire of certain legislators who fear that people are spending money there instead of on the state lottery or, some day in the future, casinos.

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly was set to ban them in 2020 but Gov. Ralph Northam persuaded the General Assembly to extend their life one year, with the most of their revenue going into a COVID-19 relief fund.