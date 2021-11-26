Editorial: ‘Afrofuturism’ exhibition adds gleam to a Roanoke Valley crown jewel

The costume that the late Chadwick Boseman wore to bring the Marvel superhero Black Panther to life is just as impressive in person as it was on film.
It’s not hard to see why the costume’s designer, Ruth E. Carter, won an overdue Academy Award for her work. And it’s literally not hard to go see if you live in Southwest Virginia, as Carter’s creations for “Black Panther,” and for many other landmark films, such as Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X,” Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad” and Ava DuVernay’s “Selma,” comprise the newest special ticketed exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke.
Though admission to the Taubman is free, admission to “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design” will set you back $8 to $10 if you’re older than 17 and you’re not already a member of the museum. It’s worth the price, you should go see it.
In fact, the Taubman has a whole suite of exhibitions on display right now tied to glamour, fashion and costume design, including “All that Glitters: Iconic Jewelry and Hollywood Style from Guest Curator Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger,” which features jewelry worn by the likes of Mae West, Marlene Dietrich, Madonna, Angelina Jolie, Viola Davis and Lady Gaga.
As an aside, though Carter also worked on such films as “Roots” and “Shaft,” these were more recent remakes of the originals — lest you end up wondering whether Carter is immortal, like Black Panther.
More than 700 people dressed to the nines came to the “Fashioning the Future” opening gala for “Afrofuturism” and “All that Glitters” on Nov. 13. Attendees compared the red carpet event to New York’s Met Gala, although no one needed to buy $30,000 tickets or receive an invitation from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to be admitted.
Taubman Museum of Art Executive Director Cindy Petersen says that between requests for tours from school groups and social media-fueled buzz, the interest the Carter exhibition has generated in the region has been intense.
The sold-out “Fashioning the Future” opening event was the biggest the museum has seen since 1,200 came to the gala held for the opening of the $66 million building at Salem Avenue and Williamson Road Southeast in November 2008.
A lot has changed in 13 years.
Roanoke’s art museum is actually 70 years old, which can make discussions of its history a little confusing. It’s changed names multiple times, and has only borne the Taubman moniker since 2008, honoring the family of U.S. ambassador and former Advance Auto CEO Nick Taubman and his wife, Jenny, who made the largest single contribution to the building’s construction.
From the 1980s through the mid-2000s, under the name Art Museum of Western Virginia, the nonprofit resided on the first and second floor of downtown Roanoke’s Center in the Square.
A large gift of art from the estate of Peggy Macdowell Thomas, a Roanoke relative of the American master Thomas Eakins, motivated a search for a bigger building to house the museum. That goal evolved, shaped by the notion that a new, state-of-the-art museum could turn Roanoke into an international tourist destination, culminating in that 2008 opening weekend during which 14,000 came to see the striking new downtown attraction.
That triumph was followed in short order by layoffs and revenue shortfalls. During the years of struggle immediately following, one of the many decisions the museum came under fire for was a choice to forego a $20 million endowment for the sake of financial security. Instead, fundraising focused on realizing the experimental (for Roanoke) design by the late Los Angeles architect Randall Stout, a protege of superstar architect Frank Gehry. The museum opened with a $2 million endowment, woefully inadequate as a safety net.
To shorten a long, convoluted story, the Taubman persisted through multiple crises and rebounded, set goals of maintaining a balanced annual budget and kept to them. And here’s a bit of news that’s quietly glided under the radar: the museum’s endowment now stands at more than $26 million. (Adjusting for inflation, that’s about $20 million in 2008 dollars.)
Museum officials have not trumpeted this development, the result of years of behind-the-scenes campaigning and contributions. Nor has the Taubman been drawing on this endowment to help with expenses, not even during the pandemic-hampered 2020-21 fiscal year, which required a 35% reduction in the museum’s operating budget.
During that same time period, the Taubman made the short list for the highest national honor bestowed on museums and libraries, the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. (The Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville also made that list.)
It’s long past time to acknowledge that Roanoke’s art museum — which a decade ago was a target of relentless, not entirely unearned skepticism — has evolved into one of our valley’s crown jewels. The support that made this possible comes not just from the museum’s biggest benefactors but from thousands of community members hailing from many walks of life.
The Art Museum of Western Virginia may not have been transformed into the next Guggenheim Bilbao Museum — a prospect that was always unlikely — but as the Taubman Museum of Art, it’s doing just fine. Doing better than fine, actually — doing pretty darn great.