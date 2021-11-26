Editorial: ‘Afrofuturism’ exhibition adds gleam to a Roanoke Valley crown jewel

The costume that the late Chadwick Boseman wore to bring the Marvel superhero Black Panther to life is just as impressive in person as it was on film.

It’s not hard to see why the costume’s designer, Ruth E. Carter, won an overdue Academy Award for her work. And it’s literally not hard to go see if you live in Southwest Virginia, as Carter’s creations for “Black Panther,” and for many other landmark films, such as Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X,” Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad” and Ava DuVernay’s “Selma,” comprise the newest special ticketed exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke.

Though admission to the Taubman is free, admission to “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design” will set you back $8 to $10 if you’re older than 17 and you’re not already a member of the museum. It’s worth the price, you should go see it.

In fact, the Taubman has a whole suite of exhibitions on display right now tied to glamour, fashion and costume design, including “All that Glitters: Iconic Jewelry and Hollywood Style from Guest Curator Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger,” which features jewelry worn by the likes of Mae West, Marlene Dietrich, Madonna, Angelina Jolie, Viola Davis and Lady Gaga.