Editorial: America moves forward, more polarized than ever

Events continue to conspire to render political crystal balls as cloudy as ever.

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline likely had Georgia on their mind Dec. 6, the date of the runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger and retired professional football star Herschel Walker.

For the moment, “I think some people are going to sleep a little bit easier,” said political scientist Brandy Faulkner, Gloria D. Smith Professor of Black Studies at Virginia Tech.

Warnock’s reelection, with its potential alleviation of the need for Democrats to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to decide tie votes in a Senate evenly divided between the two major parties, also has the potential to reduce the power that centrist Democrat Joe Manchin has wielded over the past two years — power he has attempted, unsuccessfully, to wield on the pipeline’s behalf.

It seems likely these conditions still will be true despite other major developments since Tuesday.

In an Wednesday interview, Faulkner demonstrated some on the nose prescience, not in spite of but because of a tendency to refrain from predictions. “With a 51 to 49 split, certainly it puts the Dems in an okay spot. But I always hesitate to say that with confidence, because you never know when a curve ball is coming,” For example, “I think a lot of people never would have predicted that folks like [Sen. Kyrsten] Sinema would pursue some of the policy objectives that she’s been pursuing.”

Lo and behold, Friday morning, news broke that Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.

Sinema, elected in 2018 as the first openly bisexual U.S. senator, has proven to have leanings akin to Manchin’s, much to the vexation of Democrats. She wrote in a Friday op-ed in the Arizona Republic that both parties spend too much time “catering to the fringes” and that she wants to focus “on common-sense solutions rather than party doctrine.”

She will keep the committee appointments she held as a Democrat, thus keeping the 51-49 majority intact, for now.

Fascinatingly, Manchin revealed in a September interview with NBC that he doesn’t enjoy being the fulcrum of his party’s hopes and squabbles. “I’m just praying to God it’s not 50-50 again,” he said.

Time will tell whether or not he truly got his wish.

‘Causing people to think’

From an historic view, the Warnock-Walker contest represented a remarkable moment in Georgia politics. Whomever won, the state would send a Black man to the senate. “Regardless of what you think about either candidate, that is incredible. And it took so much work to get there,” Faulkner said.

However, for Georgia’s Black residents, “it wasn’t just about going to vote for a candidate, it was, ‘okay, who’s going to continue to move the community forward? Who is going to best represent our values?’”

Much has been discussed regarding the evident weakness of the candidacy of Walker, hand-picked by controversial party leader Donald Trump and plagued by scandal. He lost by a narrow margin in the same state where a Republican governor and other Republican candidates for state office won their contests handily.

“We are actually now having conversations about Georgia as a swing state,” Faulkner said. “Who would ever think that? But it is quite similar to the conversations we were having in Virginia about seven to 10 years ago, as people were starting to think, okay, will they? Won’t they? They’re not quite still red, but they’re not blue. They’re purple, and then they’re red again, and then they’re blue again.”

Given the combined $412.6 million spent by both parties and special interest groups on this Senate race, the most of any race in the 2022 midterm, it’s probable that in the next presidential election, “both parties are going to throw incredible amounts of money into Georgia,” she said.

Georgia serves as a microcosm of our highly polarized, deadlocked nation. “People are trying to figure out where they belong,” Faulkner said. “People are having that conversation and it gets ugly sometimes. On the other hand, I think it really is causing people to think. The fact that people are thinking so seriously about the political stakes is good.”