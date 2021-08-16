Editorial: Americans aren't acting like their heroes did

That all seems absurd now that we know the outcome of the war, but it didn’t seem absurd at the time — at least the part about splitting the Allied forces.

The German attack, which started Dec. 16, caught the Allies by surprise. As we know now, the Germans never broke the Allied lines but they did push some of them back in what’s known now as the Battle of the Bulge — the “bulge” being the shape of the German push on the war maps.

The outcome was very much in doubt. On Dec. 21, the Germans surrounded the French town of Bastogne — which meant they also surrounded the 101st Airborne and two other American units. For the suddenly surrounded Americans, things did not look good.

Most of their medical supplies had been captured. They were running out of food and ammunition. On the morning of Dec. 22, four German soldiers — waving white flags — approached the American lines.

One of them was an officer who carried a briefcase — and spoke English.

“I want to see the commanding officer of this section,” he told the Americans he found in a foxhole. Lt. Hellmuth Henke told the Americans he had a message for the commander. He helpfully suggested he would consent to be blindfolded, and even presented a blindfold he had brought for that purpose.