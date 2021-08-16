Editorial: Americans aren't acting like their heroes did

Today our subject is McAuliffe.
Not former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who hopes to be governor again. Instead, our attention turns to a far more consequential McAuliffe — Anthony McAuliffe, an American general during World War II who is famous for his pithy response to the Nazi demand that he surrender his encircled forces.
We’ll eventually connect that response from 1944 to what’s happening today, but first let’s review what happened back then.
Allied forces stormed ashore in France on D-Day — June 6, 1944 — and then promptly got bogged down in the hedgerows of Normandy. Not until August did they truly break out of Normandy; then things started to move.
On Aug. 25, the allies liberated Paris.
On Sept. 4, they liberated Antwerp.
By December, virtually all of France and Belgium were back under Allied control and Allied armies had reached the Rhine in Alsace.
The fighting was fierce, but the direction of the war was certain — the Allies were about to push the Nazis back into Germany. That’s when they counterattacked.
Hitler’s plan was to concentrate his forces, throw them hard enough against the long but thin Allied lines, and break through. If he could do that, the Germans could split the Allied forces, race to seize the port of Antwerp and potentially force the Allies to negotiate a settlement.
That all seems absurd now that we know the outcome of the war, but it didn’t seem absurd at the time — at least the part about splitting the Allied forces.
The German attack, which started Dec. 16, caught the Allies by surprise. As we know now, the Germans never broke the Allied lines but they did push some of them back in what’s known now as the Battle of the Bulge — the “bulge” being the shape of the German push on the war maps.
The outcome was very much in doubt. On Dec. 21, the Germans surrounded the French town of Bastogne — which meant they also surrounded the 101st Airborne and two other American units. For the suddenly surrounded Americans, things did not look good.
Most of their medical supplies had been captured. They were running out of food and ammunition. On the morning of Dec. 22, four German soldiers — waving white flags — approached the American lines.
One of them was an officer who carried a briefcase — and spoke English.
“I want to see the commanding officer of this section,” he told the Americans he found in a foxhole. Lt. Hellmuth Henke told the Americans he had a message for the commander. He helpfully suggested he would consent to be blindfolded, and even presented a blindfold he had brought for that purpose.
Henke and the other German officer were taken to a command post, where they presented two pieces of paper, a one-page message, typewritten once in German and again in English.
The short version: The Germans were giving the Americans two hours to surrender. Otherwise the Germans would open fire and surely annihilate them.
This message was relayed up the chain of command until it reached Lt. Col. Ned Moore, the acting chief of staff to Gen. Anthony McAuliffe, who commanded an artillery division for the 101st Airborne.
Moore went to wake the general. McAuliffe was a tough-minded man who didn’t like to swear. On D-Day, he had parachuted into Normandy. When his immediate superior was killed, McAuliffe assumed command and quickly organized the capture and defense of a key bridge.
He flew a glider to land behind enemy lines with his men during Operation Market Garden, a failed September 1944 assault into The Netherlands. The operation didn’t go according to plan and the 101st found itself trapped. The men fought their way back to Allied lines.
According to the official U.S. Army history, there are two slightly different accounts of what happened when the German message was relayed to McAuliffe.
In one, the half-asleep McAuliffe muttered “nuts!” and climbed out of his sleeping bag.
In the other, he was so sleepy that he asked “they want to surrender?” When told no, the Germans wanted the Americans to surrender, McAuliffe grumbled “Us surrender? Aw, nuts.”
Either way, same result. The American commanders conferred and agreed that since a formal surrender request was given, a formal rejection should be returned. But what should it say?
“I don’t know what to tell them,” McAuliffe told his staff.
One of the officers replied: “What you said initially would be hard to beat.”
Others present “enthusiastically agreed,” so McAuliffe scratched out the message on a notepad and ordered it typed up.
“To the German commander:
NUTS!
The American commander.”
When the Germans received this message, they didn’t know what to make of it.
“What does this mean?” they asked the Americans who delivered the reply.
The Americans discussed how to translate the slang. They thought about using a four-letter word, then settled on telling the Germans that it meant the equivalent of “go to hell.”
The German messengers angrily returned to their lines, but the threatened assault never happened.
The next day the skies cleared, allowing Allied planes to airdrop food and supplies.
On Dec. 26, Gen. George Patton’s Army fought its way through the lines to join up with the 101st.
By Dec. 29, the Germans were retreating and McAuliffe’s one-word reply had made him something he never thought he would be — famous.
In time, it’s become legendary, a succinct encapsulation of American defiance to a mortal threat. If you were to compile a list of people and their actions who have defined the American personality through the years, McAuliffe would surely be on it.
That’s why we are so mystified by the response of many Americans to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of declaring “Nuts!” and standing up to the virus, they have effectively surrendered to fate, eschewing social distancing, mask mandates and even vaccines.
To the extent that the virus is a foreign invader, they are effectively collaborating with the enemy.
Why? We should be wary of saying something is “un-American” because throughout our history there are a wide variety of behaviors.
There have been American socialists and American fascists so there’s really not much that’s un-American.
Still, it’s striking how many Americans — who might be culturally inclined to admire McAuliffe and his famous reply — are acting in a very un-McAuliffe way when surrounded by a different sort of enemy.
One final note: The thing that McAuliffe said he was most proud of? Helping integrate the post-war Army.