Editorial: America's divides deepen with end of Roe v. Wade

The bill holding new firearm legislation that was signed June 25 by President Joe Biden demonstrated that a strip of common ground, however narrow, could be found on the hyper-polarized issue of gun regulation.

That significant bipartisan agreement, however, ended up overshadowed by the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court opinion that with a 6-3 vote overturned the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, ending federal protections for abortion access.

The demise of Roe v. Wade has been telegraphed for months. You could even say years, depending on your starting point and how much credence you give hindsight. It could be 2016, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, successfully prevented Merrick Garland, President Obama’s choice to replace the late conservative icon Antonin Scalia, from even getting a confirmation hearing. It could be 2020, when President Donald Trump appointed Scalia protege Amy Coney Barrett to take the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s place on the court.

Hindsight and a bit of brazenness could even allow one to put the date at 1991, when then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Joe Biden gave short shrift to sexual harassment allegations shared by law professor Anita Hill and paved the way for ultra-conservative Justice Clarence Thomas’s confirmation.

Even Ginsburg repeatedly expressed doubts about Roe v. Wade, contending on multiple occasions that the 1973 ruling constituted a disruptive interruption on the part of the Supreme Court at a time when the national debate was trending in favor of abortion access — in fact, the mainstream Republican position was largely pro-choice, not unlike how Republicans then broadly supported the Equal Rights Amendment.

“Heavy-handed judicial intervention was difficult to justify and appears to have provoked, not resolved, conflict,” Ginsburg wrote in 1984.

The New York Times suggests a date of 2010, when backlash to Obama’s election saw a wave of Tea Party-supported Republicans take control of 25 state legislatures. Sympathetic to abortion opponents, they passed 205 abortion restrictions and bans over the three years that followed, a record number.

‘Armies of certitude’Justice Samuel Alito’s own heavy-handed intervention arrives in the midst of a radically changed political climate. In the debate over abortion access, almost no bipartisan common ground exists among lawmakers, beyond the relatively rare existence of a pro-abortion rights Republican or anti-abortion rights Democrat.

Among the general populace the debate remains similarly antagonistic. Those who vehemently oppose abortion view government sanctioned deaths of the unborn as the greatest single human rights travesty of our time. Those who battle for abortion access see giving women no choice in carrying every pregnancy to term as a scramble backward toward the barbarous era when women were regarded as property, and as a lurch toward religious tyranny of the kind imposed by the Taliban in Afghanistan and the ayatollahs of Iran.

Just as it is unrealistic to expect that a ban on abortions at any level of government will genuinely put a stop to them, it is unrealistic to expect that a triumph on one side of this struggle will cause people on the other side to do anything other than fight harder. In a country that often feels dangerously divided, divisions will deepen.

Published six months before the leak of Alito’s draft opinion that mapped out the undoing of Roe v. Wade, a New York Times column by conservative essayist David Brooks eloquently describes the nature and causes of the polarization.

On one side, Brooks surmised, many conservatives won’t acknowledge “the problems that have always made this issue so hard. For example: How do we show proper respect and deference to women who become pregnant in terrible circumstances?” he wrote. “Many conservatives focus on the fetus to the exclusion of all else.”

On the other side, progressives frame the issue solely in terms of health care, Brooks wrote. “A lot of progressives talk about abortion as if it couldn’t possibly be a termination of a human life.”

As a result, vocal minorities dictate the conflict. “The armies of certitude march forth and dominate debate and politics. The rest of us, hampered by ambivalence, hang back. We live in a democracy in which the majority often does not rule,” Brooks wrote.

Virginians need to voteFor anti-abortion activists, the ruling is a major victory in a decades-long fight that still isn’t over. For abortion rights activists, the ruling is a predictable but disheartening setback and a gut-check after years of relative complacency and lack of urgency on the part of Democrats, who put their faith in the durability of Roe as Republicans furthered the cause of their anti-abortion allies at all levels of government, guided by what New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg described as “a movement that spent decades mastering the nuts and bolts of American politics, persisting despite years of failure and disappointment.”

For the balance to tilt the other way, abortion access advocates and their Democratic allies will have to find the mettle to buckle down for a similar long haul. Meanwhile, red and blue grow further apart. As California and New York look to enshrine abortion access in their constitutions, conservative states not only impose or explore total abortion bans, but consider laws that could put women in prison who travel to other states to terminate a pregnancy, and impose criminal penalties on anyone who helps them. No such law of the latter kind has been passed, yet.

For Virginia, which teeters on a purple fulcrum, with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin charging into divisive culture war battles despite a narrow election victory, the Roe v. Wade reversal could be especially consequential.

At present, the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Heath Organization ruling has no affect on abortion access in Virginia, but Youngkin has made clear that, should voters put the General Assembly completely under GOP control, he’ll pursue new restrictions with gusto. Though Youngkin has advocated for a ban on the procedure at 15 weeks, he has also said he believes life begins at conception and will be open to any abortion restrictions that reach his desk.

The present General Assembly is about as perfect an expression of Virginia’s purple status as one could find. Republicans hold the House of Delegates by a mere four seats, 52-48, while Democrats control the Virginia Senate by a two-vote margin, 21-19, with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears able to tilt things Republican on a tie vote.

However the argument moves forward, the vandalism in June of a pro-life women’s center in Lynchburg and similar incidents across the country resoundingly demonstrate how to make things worse and grant resolve to one’s opponents. Civil discourse must stay part of the debate, and those who care deeply about this issue have no business staying home when the voting booths are open.