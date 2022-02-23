Editorial: Amtrak extensions hold huge promise for Southwest Virginia

The man stood on the Amtrak train platform in Roanoke, wheeled luggage at the ready, a smile on his face that placed his expression somewhere between resignation and exasperation.

The reason for his attitude wasn’t hard to discern. He had brought his bags up the ramp right around 6:20 a.m., just as the passenger train had begun to roll north toward Washington, D.C., and New York City. The train’s languorous pace tantalized him with an opportunity to take a long look at the train he had just missed as it lumbered away into the dark.

In Roanoke, once you miss that early morning train, you don’t really have any other option for the day, unless you have the ability and the reckless impulse to lead foot a vehicle to Lynchburg and catch the same train there — an impulse that might not leave you, um, wreckless.

Depending on the destination, someone in that man’s predicament could soon get a second chance to get where they want to go in the manner they wanted to get there, should events conspire to keep one from boarding the first train of the day.

Plans are in the works for a second train to bring travelers to and from Roanoke. As outlined in previous coverage by Roanoke Times reporter Jeff Sturgeon, this second train would arrive about 1:45 p.m. and leave around 4:30 p.m. It would go as far as Washington, D.C., unlike the morning train, which goes all the way to Boston. This new rail option will come about as the result of a partnership between Amtrak, Norfolk Southern and the state of Virginia.

The word has not yet been given as to exactly when this second train will start serving Roanoke, beyond an estimate of spring this year — but whenever that service begins, that will be great news.

Amtrak travel from Roanoke remains a different experience from the cram-packed train cars that run through the East Coast’s urban sprawl. The train isn’t crowded, and if you happen to be alert, you’ll be treated to lovely Virginia countryside as it’s slowly revealed by the sunrise.

You won’t be squashed, as happens with airplane travel if you have a waistline wider than five inches. (Yes, that’s hyperbole, but not by much.) If you own a laptop or tablet, getting extra work done is easy as the ride is roomy and relatively smooth and the train offers Wi-Fi.

Bringing your own supplies for assembling a sandwich can feel a little like risk taking as the train car occasionally wobbles along the tracks, but it can be done.

This mode of travel has proved compatible with the Roanoke region. It’s both old and new — passenger rail was once routine in the Star City, but a 38-year hiatus passed before Amtrak service began in 2017. Usage has proven heavier than Amtrak anticipated. In the last fiscal year completed before the pandemic, 55,000 passengers disembarked in Roanoke.

There’s even more good news looming. If you live a county or two east or west of the Star City, you are eventually going to have more train-hopping options, as potential places to board that are in range of the Roanoke Valley are going to triple.

In May 2021, then-Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $257.2 million investment in the Western Rail Initiative, designed to expand Amtrak service to the New River Valley, with the funding earmarked for acquisition of right of way and track and infrastructure improvements. The goal is to have Amtrak trains clickety-clacketing to the Christiansburg area starting in 2025. Officials estimate that once that happens, 80,000 new riders will fill those comfortable train seats.

On Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. and again on March 1 at noon, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will present the results of a survey conducted to determine where to build a passenger rail station in the New River Valley (the meetings are virtual — to register to attend, visit https://transformingrailva.com/events). Of the locations under study, three are in Christiansburg and one is in the Ellett Valley southeast of Blacksburg.

Groundwork is also being laid to arrange a third train for the Roanoke platform that will shuttle to the New River Valley station and back, hopefully providing a welcome alternative to tractor-trailer heavy Interstate 81 for the many commuters between the two locales.

After 2025, the state will start looking into what it will take to extend the service all the way to Bristol, something rail advocates there have long cried out for. On the very first ride when Amtrak service renewed in Roanoke, which took place in 2017 on Halloween morning, residents from Bristol drove up in the pre-dawn hours to board the train and raise awareness for their cause.

Meanwhile, a push to place an Amtrak station in Bedford has also gathered steam. A study estimated that the planned rail stop at the 6,600-population town, including a platform and a station, will cost about $11 million to build, with a projected completion date of 2025.

As far as we’re concerned, the more the merrier. It’s better for traffic, better for the environment, better for the peace of mind of travelers.

If you happened to guess, by chance, that this essay was drafted while its author was riding an Amtrak train, your guess was absolutely correct.