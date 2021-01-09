Editorial: An alternate history of the Trump years

Some critics complained that Trump was far too transactional: His attacks on Amazon ceased, for instance, when the company announced it was splitting its HQ2 jobs between Northern Virginia and Indianapolis — in Vice President Mike Pence’s home state. But others cheered the fact that Trump had persuaded a giant tech company to put a significant number of jobs in the nation’s heartland. This goal to directly confront the “great divergence” of the American economy — with high-tech jobs concentrating in a handful of coastal cities — became a running theme of Trump’s presidency. He picked a fight with TikTok and demanded that its Chinese owners sell the popular social media app (that part is real). But he also insisted its new headquarters be somewhere other than one of the established high-tech capitals (that part isn’t). California’s Democratic governor complained that Trump was trying to steal jobs from the state — TikTok is headquartered in the suburbs of Los Angeles. But the deal went through (that part is true) and TikTok announced its new headquarters would be in Tulsa, Oklahoma (that part isn’t). Even some liberal commentators grudgingly praised Trump, saying what he was really doing was setting in motion something that liberals themselves ought to appreciate — a great redistribution of the wealth.