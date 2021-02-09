Editorial: An astonishing breakthrough on school disparity - for now.

Did the dam just break?
For the past three years, state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, has been waging a lonely crusade to fix the disparity between Virginia’s most affluent schools and its least affluent.
For three years running, he’s introduced a bill for an advisory referendum on whether the state should issue $3 billion in bonds for school construction to fix schools that Gov. Ralph Northam declared in his inaugural address were “crumbling.” In 2019 and 2020, the bill met with a quick death in committee. It didn’t matter whether Republicans were running the Senate, as they were in 2019, or Democrats, as they were in 2020, there seemed a bipartisan agreement not to address the problem of schools that are physically falling apart — and localities that can’t afford to fix them.
Last year, Stanley added an even bolder measure — a constitutional amendment that would guarantee “equal educational opportunities” for every public school student in the state. That amendment, which sounds innocuous but is really quite profound in its implications, would undo the 1994 state Supreme Court ruling that said there’s nothing unconstitutional about disparities between schools because there’s nothing in the state constitution that requires students in different parts of the state get the same education. That amendment got continued to 2021, which seemed a polite way to put off the question before killing it. If the legislature couldn’t muster the fortitude to fix up schools that are plainly falling apart — in Richmond and Norfolk, pieces of the ceiling have literally fallen down in schools — then how could it be expected to take an even stronger action and rewrite the disparity that is written into the state constitution?
Then something happened.
This year, both Stanley’s bond referendum and his constitutional amendment passed out of Senate committee. Then, Friday night, the state Senate did something even more remarkable — it passed both measures. By wide and bipartisan margins. The bond referendum passed 31-7, the constitutional amendment by an even more impressive 34-1. Both now head to the House of Delegates, and an uncertain future. This is only one-fifth of the way to the goal line, because both measures will have to be passed again next year before they could wind up on a statewide ballot in November 2022.
Still, this is an astonishing breakthrough. What made the difference? When we asked Stanley, his response was succinct: “Your constant pressure.” It’s true that we’ve been beating the editorial drum about school disparity for years now, but we beat a lot of editorial drums that go unheeded. “It’s true,” Stanley insisted. “It’s a combination of me being determined each year to bring the bill before the General Assembly and your paper constantly highlighting this critical issue.” All right then, let’s highlight it some more.
We view school disparity from the standpoint of mostly rural Southside and Southwest Virginia, but it’s not a purely rural issue, as our two examples above show. This is an issue that ought to unite both rural Virginia (represented almost entirely by Republicans) and the state’s central cities (represented by Democrats) because both are in the same situation — unable to pay for repairing schools, some of which date to before World War I. Here's how buildings matter: Lee County in the state’s southwestern tip now offers classes in cybersecurity — but is trying to teach those in a building with just one electrical outlet per classroom. Every day it has to worry about the power strips shorting out — this in a state that lured Amazon with the promise of producing a steady stream of tech-savvy graduates.
What happens to Stanley’s two bills in the House is anybody’s guess. There are clearly political incentives for the Democratic-controlled House to kill something championed by a Republican. Even more worrisome, House Democrats politely killed a proposed constitutional amendment by one of their own — Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery — that was worded differently from Stanley’s but aimed at accomplishing the same goal. If they won’t even pass something by a Democrat, why would they back something by a Republican? Let’s try to offer different rationales for both parties.
For Republicans, the pitch is simple: Both these measures benefit their largely rural constituents. Fiscally conservative Republicans might worry about the costs but they should remember that a “yes” vote on the constitutional amendment is actually in line with their party’s heritage. When the General Assembly was debating the constitution in 1969, some of the legislators most insistent on adding language to require educational equality were Republicans from Western Virginia — Caldwell Butler of Roanoke, A.R. “Pete” Giesen of Augusta County, Clyde Pearson of Roanoke County — who were voted down by conservative Democrats, many of them with ties to the segregationist past.
For Democrats, the pitch is equity, a word they like to employ. Virginia Democrats today now represent the wealthiest parts of the state. Will they now turn their backs on the poorest parts? Like Republicans, Democrats should be true to their heritage. Who joined those Republicans in 1969 in advocating for language calling for equal schools? The state’s most prominent liberals of the day — Henry Howell of Norfolk, George Rawlings of Fredericksburg. If we go further back, Virginia Democrats should remember it was their first great liberal crusader — Francis Pickens Miller — who based his 1949 campaign for governor on a call for the state to help localities pay for school construction. Miller lost that campaign but came so close that it spooked the state’s conservative Democrats into doing it anyway. That’s why Virginia saw a wave of new schools built in the 1950s — many of which are still in use. And those aren’t even the oldest school buildings in the state.
If that coalition of Republicans and liberal Democrats had succeeded in writing school equality into the constitution in 1969, perhaps we wouldn’t be facing this problem today. But they didn’t, and now we are. House Democrats, who are so keen to undo other vestiges of Virginia’s past, should look at Stanley’s bills this way: What they’re really being asked to vote on are whether to uphold a provision that was intentionally inserted by former segregationists. That’s not as glamorous as taking down statues, but ultimately a lot more important.