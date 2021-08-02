Editorial: An economics lessons plays out in Bath and Highland counties

A lot of conservative-voting farmers wound up the losers in Donald Trump’s trade wars when other countries imposed tariffs on our farm products in retaliation for the ones Trump imposed on other things. Like many a Facebook relationship status, it’s complicated.

In Bath County, though, we see these concepts in their simplest form: To protect a locally owned business, some wanted to use the power of government to keep our a potential competitor — even though that competitor would have created jobs and given consumers more choice.

(For the record, it makes no difference to us whether there is or isn’t a Family Dollar in Bath or Highland; we’re just fascinated by the politics here.)

Now, Family Dollar wants to locate in Monterey, the county seat of Highland County, and this seems to have generated another controversy. Once again, we see people in a conservative county acting in a rather unconservative manner. Let’s parse a recent story in The Recorder:

“Quite a few folks have expressed negative reactions to the idea of locating a Family Dollar / Dollar Tree store in Monterey [the two are corporate cousins]. They’ve wondered about how the company might compete with the existing Dollar General.”