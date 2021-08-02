Editorial: An economics lessons plays out in Bath and Highland counties

Republicans these days like to criticize Democrats for being socialists, although real socialists think Democrats are far too corporate-friendly to qualify.
In any case, the question today isn’t whether liberals are socialists, but whether conservatives really believe in the free market.
An instructive little lesson in economics is playing out in Bath and Highland counties. The immediate question: Should either county have a Family Dollar store?
The reactions in both counties, though, suggest that these decidedly conservative counties may not believe in conservatism as much as people there think they do.
For the basic facts we’re indebted to The Recorder, one of the finest weeklies around. The commentary is our own.
First, a North Carolina developer for Family Dollar wanted to buy property that Bath County owned in Mitchelltown. The vice chair of the Bath County Board of Supervisors said the county’s goal is to convert as much non-taxable property as possible to taxable property.
The chair thanked the developer, noting “we don’t usually get willing participants very often willing to build.” But the supervisors rejected the offer anyway — not because the price wasn’t right but some people in the county simply didn’t want the store.
Their reasons may have varied but some of those who spoke at the public hearing were concerned about the effect that a chain store would have on the locally owned Valley Supermarket directly across the road.
This was the first in a series of events that drew our attention.
A true free marketer would say “let the market decide.” But there are some people in Bath County who don’t want the free market to decide. They want the government to decide (and it did). That’s not faith in the free market; that’s protectionism.
A free marketer would say that if the consumers of Bath County want the locally owned store to survive and prosper, they can shop there instead of the Family Dollar.
A free marketer would say that competition is at the heart of the free enterprise system and that consumers benefit from competition.
A protectionist says it’s up to government to protect certain businesses from competition.
This is a debate that has roiled politics throughout our history.
Today concepts like “free trade” and “protectionism” split both left and right, depending on your economic interests.
Automakers may like tariffs as way to deal with lower-priced imports; agriculture interests want low tariffs because they depend on exports.
A lot of conservative-voting farmers wound up the losers in Donald Trump’s trade wars when other countries imposed tariffs on our farm products in retaliation for the ones Trump imposed on other things. Like many a Facebook relationship status, it’s complicated.
In Bath County, though, we see these concepts in their simplest form: To protect a locally owned business, some wanted to use the power of government to keep our a potential competitor — even though that competitor would have created jobs and given consumers more choice.
(For the record, it makes no difference to us whether there is or isn’t a Family Dollar in Bath or Highland; we’re just fascinated by the politics here.)
Now, Family Dollar wants to locate in Monterey, the county seat of Highland County, and this seems to have generated another controversy. Once again, we see people in a conservative county acting in a rather unconservative manner. Let’s parse a recent story in The Recorder:
“Quite a few folks have expressed negative reactions to the idea of locating a Family Dollar / Dollar Tree store in Monterey [the two are corporate cousins]. They’ve wondered about how the company might compete with the existing Dollar General.”
Once again, a free marketer would say this is a matter for the marketplace, not government. If you really believe in the free market system, you’d want competition.
It’s even more curious that some here are siding with one chain store against another.
It’s understandable that in Bath some would rally because the local merchant against an out-of-state company, but a Family Dollar vs. Dollar General competition in Monterey would pit two out-of-state corporations.
Why would people feel any emotional investment there?
“They’ve said Monterey would be better off with a full-blown grocery store.”
If you believe in the free market, then you have to trust in Adam Smith’s famous “invisible hand.”
If Monterey can truly support a full-blown grocery store, then eventually that invisible hand will direct one there.
It’s the same as people who say downtown Roanoke needs a grocery store.
Perhaps so, but the fact that there’s not one there yet suggests no entrepreneur believes the market can support one.
If you think it can, and business owners are being too cautious, then where does that lead? Should the government intervene in the free market? If the answer here is “yes,” then why shouldn’t the government intervene in other market decisions, from health care to, well, you name it. What’s the difference?
“Some claim the Dollar Tree chain takes advantage of rural areas in an economic slump, offering ‘cheap goods made in China.’”
Let’s focus on the latter part of that, and for the same of argument, let’s assume it’s true.
The reality is that American consumers like cheap.
If Americans were willing to pay higher prices for American-made goods, we’d have more of them. But we’re not.
You can blame trade policies all you want for manufacturing jobs being shipped overseas, but in a way, American consumers are to blame.
If we were willing to pay higher prices for American-made clothes, there would still be textile factories across Southside. But we’re not, so there aren’t.
None of these chains would survive if consumers didn’t vote in the marketplace to support them.
“Others blame county supervisors and town officials for ‘allowing’ the store there.”
It seems that some here don’t want a free market, they want a government-directed economy, which sort of makes them closet socialists.
And then there’s a final irony: The Recorder reports that Monterey is “the only town in Virginia to have established a historic district and then gotten rid of it.”
If that historic district were still around, it might have some say over whether there’s a Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree on the property in question. Sounds like some in this conservative county actually want some government regulation.
Too bad none of these stores sell a copy of “The Wealth of Nations,” Smith’s treatise on the marketplace. Some might find it instructive. Then again, they don’t sell Karl Marx’s “Das Kapital,” either.