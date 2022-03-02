Editorial: An example that Youngkin should not follow

As news of Russia’s massive, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine roiled the world last week, another tidbit of disturbing news slid beneath the radar.

In pursuit of dubious education “reforms,” such as a banning of “critical race theory” that in practice tends to be about purging the history of Black Americans from the classroom, Republican politicians have defended their actions as a championing of parents’ rights and deferral to parents’ choice.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a leader in this movement to rebrand broad censorship of literature and scholarship as a matter of respecting parents’ wishes, on Feb. 22 issued an order that undermines his own “parents know best” credo in an unsettling way.

The order, contained in a letter written to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, concerns the rights of teenagers who identify as transgender (a topic, by the way, that conservative media pundits have worked overtime to tie to the unrelated bugaboo of “critical race theory”). If a teen in Texas is, with knowledge and consent of their parents or guardians, receiving any medical treatment related to “gender transitioning,” Abbott wants those parents investigated for child abuse.

Let’s acknowledge that adolescents undergoing gender reassignment is a controversial topic with many facets that require nuanced discussion — and let’s put emphasis on the need for thoughtful nuance.

Let’s also acknowledge that the well-documented high risk of suicide among transgender teens — a risk that preliminary studies suggest is reduced when those teens have access to the medical care Abbott wants to criminalize — should also be a topic for compassionate concern and constructive action, rather than a platform from which to launch grotesque political stunts.

Abbott’s “concern” for abuse in the home is a fascinating sham, given his refusal to allow an exemption for pregnancies incurred via rape and incest in the abortion ban he signed into law in 2021.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s own parental choice crusader, portrayed himself as a uniter as he campaigned, a reach-across-the-aisle style of politician, a self-portrait that he himself shredded with vigor during his first two months in office. A new poll suggests that Youngkin should not have interpreted purple Virginia’s antipathy toward Democratic opportunist Terry McAuliffe as a blank check from voters.

Last week’s poll from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University — a poll that forecast Youngkin’s narrow victory in the November 2021 election — shows the new governor with a 41% approval rating, slightly better than President Joe Biden’s 39% in a national NPR/PBS poll.

In better news for Youngkin if you spin it hard enough, the percentage of those that disapprove of the job he’s doing came out to 43%, with the remaining 16% undecided, as opposed to the 56% unhappy with Biden.

Imagine this scenario, one political wonks would never stop talking about if it came to pass: Wouldn’t it be a fascinating twist if, as backlash against Biden delivers Congress back into the hands of Republicans, backlash against Youngkin puts the General Assembly back under the control of Democrats?

No one can say with surety that such a thing will happen. However, that poll implies such an event could fall within the realm of possibility if the governor stays the course.

Youngkin doesn’t have to worry about being reelected, as under Virginia law, he can’t run in 2025 — which could help explain why he came out swinging so hard on behalf of inherently divisive concepts.

Yet, if there is any truth to the scuttlebutt that he’s contemplating a run for national office, he might want to pull back on antagonizing and potentially energizing the blue-tinted voters who really hoped that he was telling the truth about being a uniter rather than a divider.

Certainly, he shouldn’t be taking any pointers from Gov. Abbott.