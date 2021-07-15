Editorial: Andrew Miller's legacy

Miller hired the state’s first Black assistant attorney general — future state legislator and judge Billy Robinson — and the first female one.

(One night when Robinson was traveling through rural Virginia en route to a hearing the next day he was stopped by a police officer who didn’t believe Virginia had a Black lawyer in the attorney general’s office, which gives you some sense of that era; that prompted an unhappy Miller to issue formal ID cards to all his staff.)

Miller was also the first Virginia attorney general to believe that part of his role included consumer protection — something of a radical notion at the time but one we now routinely see every time an attorney general takes on some kind of fraud or price gouging.

Politically, Miller was a transitional figure — the son of a liberal Democrat who challenged the Byrd Machine then an establishment favorite and later an adviser to and supporter of some Republicans, including Mark Obenshain, the son of the man he defeated for attorney general. Miller may not have changed, the but state certainly changed around him.

Miller came from a family of political dissidents. His father, Francis Pickens Miller was one of the few Democrats in those days who dared to challenge the political machine of U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Sr. that controlled the state.