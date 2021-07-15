Editorial: Andrew Miller's legacy

In 1977, Andrew Miller almost became governor of Virginia.
The fact that he did not was described as “the upset of the century” and accelerated the realignment of Virginia politics that led to its current political order.
If that’s all you know about Andrew Miller — “Andy” Miller to his friends and supporters — then that’s a poor understanding of Virginia history, which we will set about to rectify today. Alas, the occasion for this history lesson is a sad one. Miller died July 2 at the age of 88.
While Miller never achieved his goal of becoming governor, he remains an important figure in Virginia politics, one whose legacy is still felt today.
He was twice elected attorney general, and the 71% of the vote he received when he was reelected in 1973 remains the most of any candidate for the state’s three top offices in the modern era.
Miller is regarded as the father of the modern attorney general’s office — creating the model that all his successors have followed and built upon.
Before Miller, state agencies in need of legal counsel hired outside law firms. Miller insisted they be represented by state lawyers, which increased his office’s budget but he argued saved the state money overall.
Miller also hired what history now sees as an All-Star legal team. His staff included at least two future attorneys general (Anthony Troy and Gerald Baliles), one future governor (Baliles) and multiple judges.
Miller hired the state’s first Black assistant attorney general — future state legislator and judge Billy Robinson — and the first female one.
(One night when Robinson was traveling through rural Virginia en route to a hearing the next day he was stopped by a police officer who didn’t believe Virginia had a Black lawyer in the attorney general’s office, which gives you some sense of that era; that prompted an unhappy Miller to issue formal ID cards to all his staff.)
Miller was also the first Virginia attorney general to believe that part of his role included consumer protection — something of a radical notion at the time but one we now routinely see every time an attorney general takes on some kind of fraud or price gouging.
Politically, Miller was a transitional figure — the son of a liberal Democrat who challenged the Byrd Machine then an establishment favorite and later an adviser to and supporter of some Republicans, including Mark Obenshain, the son of the man he defeated for attorney general. Miller may not have changed, the but state certainly changed around him.
Miller came from a family of political dissidents. His father, Francis Pickens Miller was one of the few Democrats in those days who dared to challenge the political machine of U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Sr. that controlled the state.
His mother, Helen, was a prominent journalist and author. In 1949, the elder Miller mounted a surprisingly strong campaign for the the Democratic nomination for governor. The elder Miller’s main campaign issue: Virginia’s school funding was embarrassingly low. (Hold that thought). The elder Miller lost but his teenage son, Andrew Pickens Miller, was often with him on the campaign trail.
Two decades ago, Andy Miller was a candidate himself — defeating a conservative rival for the Democratic nomination for attorney general, and eventually, winning an oh-so-narrow victory over Republican Richard Obenshain. That was 1969, a red-letter year in Virginia politics that saw Linwood Holton become the state’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction.
1969 saw a changing of the guard in many ways, first with Holton, then with the election of two younger, more progressive Democrats for lieutenant governor and attorney general. Of note: At the time of his election, Miller was living in Abingdon, which then was considered a pretty good base from which to mount a statewide campaign. Virginia has changed in many ways since then.
Come 1977, things has changed enough that Miller was considered the establishment candidate — and a heavy favorite over the liberal populist Henry Howell, then mounting his third try for the governorship.
Howell was considered a has-been and Miller was regarded as a shoo-in, not just for the Democratic nomination but for the governorship as well.
Republicans were still regarded with some skepticism in Virginia. Howell shocked the state by winning that primary in Trumanesque fashion, and the state’s business establishment rallied behind Republican John Dalton as a way to block Howell. From then on, Virginia politics were more clearly divided in their current form — with conservatives identifying themselves as Republicans.
Miller made one more try for office — as the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in 1978. He briefly faced Obenshain, the man he defeated in 1969, but then Obenshain was killed in a plane crash.
The glamorous John Warner took Obenshain’s place and narrowly won that November — 50.2% to 49.8%. That close call gave rise to Virginia’s current laws on recounts, under which the state pays if the margin is 0.5% or less. In 1978, the losing candidate had to pay, and Miller was out of cash.
Miller went on to a private practice of law that continued into his 80s. One case is of particular interest to us: In 1994, he represented a coalition of small and mostly rural school systems who sued the state, arguing that the state’s funding system for schools violated the state constitution. He lost, and that court-approved disparity between affluent and poor schools remains a problem.
It was also an issue that Miller never lost interest in. Three years ago, out of the blue, he called The Roanoke Times to share his thoughts on efforts by state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, to pass a constitutional amendment to address those disparities.
“It is appalling the difference in opportunity in the commonwealth between a child born in Loudoun, Fairfax, Alexandria and a child born in Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, and I could go on,” Miller said then. “Because of technology, the problem has gotten even worse, which is really appalling. If you’re a child in Northern Virginia, your chances of life are significantly greater in terms of economic opportunity than someone who happens to be born in Pennington Gap.”
His advice: The business community in rural Virginia needed to put its influence behind the issue. “This type of situation is really intolerable,” Miller said. Sadly, that business push hasn’t happened — we still don’t understand why. And now, sadly, Miller is no longer with us to make that case. He will be buried in the family plot in Lexington.