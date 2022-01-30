Editorial: Another federal court reckoning for Mountain Valley Pipeline

Well, that didn’t take long.

Only a month ago, the Virginia State Water Control Board handed Mountain Valley Pipeline a major victory on a 3-2 vote, granting the wildly controversial project a crucial permit for crossing streams and wetlands.

A step forward, a step back. On Tuesday, the federal Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals nixed approvals that MVP had acquired from the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to build across a 3.5-mile section of the Jefferson National Forest in Giles and Montgomery counties.

Opponents of the pipeline such as the Sierra Club, Appalachian Voices and the Wilderness Society made multiple legal gambits to get this permit revoked. Not all of them worked, but the ones that did accomplished their goal, at least for the moment. The three-judge panel unanimously agreed to send MVP back to the drawing board, with Judge Stephanie Thacker authoring the opinion.

Mountain Valley Pipeline cannot be enthusiastic about going before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals for a third time, though it’s not as if they have a choice if they want to complete the project. This court, with a jurisdiction that spans from Maryland to South Carolina, isn’t going to cut MVP any slack. This is the second time the appeals court has voided this particular permit. After that first defeat, it took MVP two years to come back with another — the one that just got canceled.

In fact, Tuesday’s ruling includes a telling footnote about the aborted Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, which would have laid down 600 miles of 42-inch diameter pipe across West Virginia, central and eastern Virginia, and North Carolina, with an extension reaching all the way to Chesapeake.

Essentially, Judge Thacker stakes the claim that the 4th Circuit was the ACP’s Waterloo. “The companies’ decision came after we vacated several decisions of state and federal agencies approving the project,” the judge notes.

Even though the U.S. Supreme Court reversed one of the 4th Circuit’s decisions, ACP partners Dominion Energy and Duke Energy threw in the towel in July 2020, ceding that the legal environment had become too hostile and the costs too prohibitive.

MVP’s backers have not yet reached that breaking point, although their patience must be sorely tried. Perhaps they still have reason to hope that their apparent allies in federal government will come through for them.

This latest ruling paints a familiar yet alarming portrait of federal agencies taking some shortcuts to give the pipeline project a pass.

For one thing, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management keep basing decisions on analyses provided by MVP, rather than conducting their own.

Judge Thacker describes one such situation, in which the agencies used water quality analyses given to them by the pipeline to inform their revised environmental impact statement, while leaving out readily available water quality data from U.S. Geological Survey stations a mere 15 miles from Jefferson National Forest, near a site where MVP construction affected the Roanoke River. That data showed cloudiness in the water significantly higher downstream of MVP, at an amount significantly higher than MVP’s estimates.

That omission was a key to denial of the permit. The federal agencies tried to argue that the hard data collected by the geological survey stations wasn’t compatible with the theoretical models used to compile the environmental impact statement, an argument that made no sense to the judges. “How is the modeling useful to predict the pipeline’s environmental impact if it does not somehow reflect real world data and scenarios demonstrating that impact?” Thacker wrote.

The agencies took the position that because these readings were being taken outside the forest, they were irrelevant, but the judges were not having it.

“There is no reason to think (and the agencies have provided none) that the factors could affect sedimentation in the four streams inside the forest that the pipeline’s proposed route will cross will be any different inside the Jefferson National Forest than outside it,” Thacker wrote.

That’s hardly the only setback.

Much has been made of MVP’s revised plan to tunnel under streams, a process referred to as the conventional bore method, instead of digging trenches through them. Generally, MVP has the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission’s blessing to do this. However, FERC has pledged to put together its own environmental impact statement about the effects the boring will have on the targeted streams. That statement still isn’t ready.

The bureau and the Forest Service signed off on MVP digging pits to drill shafts under the streams in Jefferson National Forest without having that FERC statement to review. Not so fast, the judges ruled: “The agencies’ assent to MVP’s use of a conventional boring to construct the stream crossings is premature.”

Without considering the geological survey data and without the FERC environmental impact statement to review, further claims made by the agencies that the permit is in compliance with regard to impacts of sediment and soil erosion, and effects on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, don’t stand up.

The Forest Service also failed in its duty to analyze how MVP might affect the forest beyond the stripe that will be directly disrupted by construction.

Once MVP opponents have shared their toasts and put away their champagne, some sober reflection will be in order. The ruling does not tell MVP, Begone forever! It essentially says, You can come back once you get these things in compliance. The obstacles are not insurmountable to an enterprise with MVP’s resources.

After all, MVP paid the state a $2.15 million settlement in 2019 in response to hundreds of environmental violations cited by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and has continued to pay fines for more violations since. These fines only make up a small fraction of a budget of about $6 billion.

With most of the pipeline already constructed, should MVP’s enemies prevail, a legacy of marred landscapes and properties split in half will remain.

In that scenario, assuming humanity weathers the next century of rapidly changing climate, perhaps future archeologists will wonder at the purpose of those immense pipes that slash the landscape, leading nowhere.