Editorial: Are we a Zoom town? Not yet

Today we introduce a new phrase to your vocabulary: Zoom town.
From the beginning of the internet, rural communities were tantalized by its prospects. Some predicted “the death of distance” – that it no longer mattered where people were as long as they could connect via technology.
Socially, that’s certainly been the case: We can now share cat pictures – or argue politics – with people anywhere there’s a wifi connection. Economically, though, the internet hasn’t lived up to its promises. Instead of prompting a rural renaissance, technology has only accelerated what economists call “the great divergence” between urban and rural areas. It turns out that tech companies don’t like distance, after all, they prefer density – to produce lots of off-line collaboration between people from different fields. In 2019, the Valleys Innovation Council – a tech-focused business group that covers the Roanoke and New River valleys – hosted a guest speaker who advised on how this region could create that kind of density. Short version: An “innovation district” that connects downtown Roanoke with the Virginia Tech Carilion Academic Health Center, aka, the medical school and research institute. Only by jamming a lot of creative, highly-skilled people into a small space can you get what that speaker – Baltimore-based consultant Thomas Osha — called the “creative collisions” that send the “innovation economy” into overdrive. “That’s why innovation districts have become a global phenomenon,” Osha said. “Density is destiny.”
When the pandemic hit in March, some wondered whether the virus could change the economic calculus. “The thrill of city living is gone,” headlined The Boston Globe. Of course, what the Globe predicted wasn’t a rural renaissance but a newfound interested interest in the suburbs. That’s nice, but not particularly what we’re interested in. Economically and demographically speaking, what we wonder is whether the virus will cause people to abandon Northern Virginia and move to Southwest and Southside Virginia instead. Unfortunately, our own virus rates aren’t helping that relocation argument. For a long time, rural Virginia stood out for its unusually low infection rates. Now, alas, rural Virginia has some of highest infection rates not just in the state, but in the world. The rate in Galax is three times higher than that in Fairfax County — 14,712 hospitalizations per 100,000 versus the Fairfax rate of 4,831. In Roanoke, it’s 6,208. We’re not helping our own cause here, people. For comparison purposes, the rate in Canada is just 1,907.
Meanwhile, enough time has passed that we can get some early read on whether the virus will reshape the nation’s residential preferences. There do appear to be some “Zoom towns” as they’re being called — smaller communities that are booming are a result of people working remotely via the Zoom video-conferencing platform (or any kind of remote working). But they’re not here. They tend to be places that already had reputation as vacation communities.
That makes sense: The people who can afford to live there probably have jobs that they can do remotely.
Still, any community in Virginia outside the urban crescent has a vested interest in where Zoom towns are – and aren’t. Communities that are losing population (which describes much of rural Virginia) need new residents and their businesses could certainly use new customers. Even many that aren’t – such as the Roanoke Valley – have long been pitching themselves to remote workers anyway for other reasons. Some, for instance, need younger residents to balance out an aging population and while not all remote workers are young workers, there’s often overlap. The Roanoke Valley has been pretty successful at this, too. Last year, Roanoke Times business writer Casey Fabris documented how the Roanoke Valley now has the state’s second highest-rate of telecommuting — with 7.3% of the region’s workers setting up shop from home – and that was before the pandemic took hold. We’re talking about more than 10,500 telecommuters in the Roanoke Valley. For comparison purposes, there are 15,644 workers in manufacturing. That’s big enough to be a real economic sector.
The question – for the Roanoke Valley and any other community that wants to pitch itself as a potential Zoom town – is what we can learn from the places that already are.
First, let’s explain how we’ve identified those Zoom towns. Actually, we haven’t: Real estate analytics companies have, based on sudden surges in demand. What catches our eye is this: The places singled out on the East Coast as Zoom towns are actually on the coast – the Hamptons on Long Island (where real estate prices are up 25% from a year ago) and Cape Cod, the virus outlets for New York and Boston. On the West Coast, the Zoom towns are further inland – specifically mountain towns. Bloomberg News cites Truckee, California (near Lake Tahoe), Missoula, Montana and Bend, Oregon as among the hottest. National Public Radio has featured Truckee, which it described as having “great skiing, mountain biking and hiking opportunities, as well as a river and lakes. It also has some great restaurants and a budding art scene.”
That sounds like a familiar description, because it’s in line with how the Roanoke Valley has been marketing itself for a decade or so now – an outdoors town. It’s why local governments have spent so much time (and money) on amenities such as greenways. And why the grand vision of a greenway running from Greenfield in Botetourt County to Galax is such a cool idea. It’s why other communities are always advised to do the same – those amenities aren’t frills, they’re actually economic development assets, just in a different form from industrial parks and shell buildings. Notice, too, the reference to the “budding art scene.” The Roanoke Valley likes to think of itself as having a lot of cultural assets, and we do. But many of those are, financially speaking, Potemkin villages – they look strong on the outside but often live precariously close to the edge. That’s why there’s the nonprofit Roanoke Cultural Endowment, which is trying to raise enough money to provide stable, long-term funding for these non-profits. It’s unclear how much the pandemic will hurt local arts groups but it’s certainly not helping them.
What would it take to become a Zoom town – or more of one than we already are? Some clever marketing, perhaps. Reliable broadband, definitely. But also those outdoor activities – and the arts.