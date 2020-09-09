Editorial: Are we better off or worse off?

“Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Ronald Reagan famously asked in the 1980 presidential campaign.
For most Americans the answer was “no,” which helps explain why he won that campaign and President Jimmy Carter did not. So how about now? Well, at least “now” as defined by before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with the economy. The chief economist for the job-search website Indeed.com recently crunched economic data for every city and county in the country and compared 2019 with 2016 — thus coming up with an abbreviated version of Reagan’s question: “Are you better off than you were three years ago?” Jed Kolko looked at three data categories — the number of jobs, inflation-adjusted wages and the unemployment rate. The results, published in The New York Times, finds that 95% of Americans live in localities that are generally better off than they were three years ago with at least two of the three categories improving from 2016 to 2019. In normal times, that would be deliriously good news for the incumbent’s re-election prospects. We’ll see in November whether these are normal times.
So where are the 5% of Americans who live in places where the economy is worse off in at least two of the three measures? They are almost exclusively in rural America, which shouldn’t come as any surprise given how the economy has been bifurcating. The job sectors that have been growing — usually tech-related ones — are almost exclusively in metro areas. The job sectors most under stress are often found in rural areas. Kolko writes that there are two big clusters of worse-off localities: “A northern cluster in Nebraska, the Dakotas and Montana; and along the Lower Mississippi River in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.” He goes on to write: “Worse-off counties have a higher-than-average share of agricultural and manufacturing jobs — despite the manufacturing boom of 2018 — and relatively few tech, arts and media jobs.”
Kolko was kind enough to share his data with The Roanoke Times so we can take a closer look at the localities in Virginia that fall into that 5% of “worse-off” places. He found 26 such localities. They are:
n Alleghany County, Bath County, Highland County along the western border.
n Bristol, Carroll County, Lee County, Russell County, Smyth County and Washington County in Southwest;
n Brunswick County, Buckingham County, Charlotte County, Colonial Heights, Cumberland County, Franklin city, Isle of Wight County, Mecklenburg County, Prince George County, and Surry County in Southside Virginia.
n Northampton County on the Eastern Shore.
n Rappahannock County in the the Blue Ridge foothills.
n And then there are five localities that stand out because they’re geographically associated with localities that are generally prospering: Giles County in the New River Valley, Salem in the Roanoke Valley, Bedford County between Roanoke and Lynchburg; Waynesboro in the Shenandoah Valley; and York County on the edge of Hampton Roads.
We are surprised by some of those final five localities. What gives? All the “worse off” Virginia localities share the same statistical profile: Their unemployment rates are down — that’s a good thing, of course. However, the number of jobs in the locality is down and their wages are down. The former should not surprise us in most of these localities, as we see many traditional industries continue to decline. The latter shouldn’t be a surprise, either: Many people who lose those jobs do find other ones — just at a lower wage. The former coal miner becomes a convenience store clerk. The job losses spur population losses so purely on a practical level there are fewer people in those localities who could even be employed. Of those 26 localities, all but six are ones that have lost population — Bedford County, Isle of Wight County, Prince George County, Salem, Waynesboro and York County. That, of course, makes the economic declines in those localities even more perplexing. We understand more instinctively why jobs and wages are going down in Southwest and Southside Virginia, but why are they going down in Salem? Or Bedford and Giles and Waynesboro? Why have they not prospered like all the localities that surround them? Is this just a statistical anomaly or something deeper? Here’s another way to look at the data: Which localities don’t check off any of three possible negative boxes? Those would be the ones where the economy would seem to be working best of all — jobs up, wages up, unemployment down. The result is an odd mix of localities, dominated by ones in the urban crescent (which isn’t a surprise) but also some entries from Southwest and Southside Virginia (which is): The counties of Arlington, Augusta, Accomack, Botetourt, Campbell, Chesterfield, Culpeper, Dickenson, Dinwiddie, Fairfax, Fauquier, Franklin, Frederick, Gloucester, Goochland, Henrico, Henry, James City, King George, Loudoun, Middlesex, Northumberland, Nottaway, Prince Edward, Prince William, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Shenandoah, Stafford, and Warren plus the cities of Chesapeake, Falls Church, Fredericksburg,Hampton, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Manassas, Manassas Park, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Richmond, Staunton and Virginia Beach. This list of “triple winners” makes the list of “worse off” localities even more curious: Why is Roanoke County doing so well while Salem isn’t? Why are five of the localities that border Bedford County – Botetourt County, Campbell County, Franklin County and Lynchburg – doing so well while Bedford isn’t? Ditto Waynesboro, which is surrounded by triple winner Augusta County. These are questions that warrant more examination at the local level.
Sharp-eyed readers may notice some localities not on either list — principally Roanoke and Montgomery County. The data shows both saw a slight decline in the actual number of jobs from 2019 to 2016, although wages did go up slightly — and unemployment went down. Why have our two biggest localities lost jobs during what otherwise has been an economic expansion? Meanwhile, Floyd County and Radford saw the number of jobs go up but wages go down. The short answer to all these questions: We don’t live in a steady-state world; things are constantly changing, the economy most of all. It always has, but especially now with an economy in transition from the industrial age to the information age. Are you better off than three or even four years ago? The answer is sometimes more complicated than “yes” or “no.”
