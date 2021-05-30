Editorial: Are we really honoring our war dead?

There are those — you know who they are — who would like to minimize what happened on Jan. 6, to forget it ever happened, to move on. Oddly, these are often the same people who warn us that taking down a statue will somehow “erase history.”

History can, indeed, be erased, but the presence or absence of statues has little to do with that. History gets erased when we forget or, in some cases, choose not to remember. Memorial Day is about the very opposite of that.

It is about remembering. Indeed, in many countries their version of Memorial Day is called Remembrance Day. So let’s remember and not just the platitudes, either.

Are we doing right by those who died for their countries? That shouldn’t just be about laying a wreath, but about how we live our lives. Some today complain about having to wear a mask to protect their fellow citizens from a highly transmissible virus. Let there be no mistake about this either: Such people are confusing their rights with their responsibilities, as if the former has no relationship to the latter.