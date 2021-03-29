Editorial: Are we seeing the first signs of a rural renaissance?

Let’s look at Wythe County. Between July 1, 2012 and July 1, 2016, the county saw 695 more people move out than move in. In the four years after that, concluding July 1, 2020, the trend flipped and saw 592 more people move in than out. For the decade (which includes two prior years we’re leaving out so we can sharpen the focus on the past four years), that leaves Wythe County with a net in-migration of 250, but clearly the trend in the county is to move in rather than out.

We similar trends in other communities. Giles lost a net of 257 through moves between 2012 and 2016; since then it’s seen a net gain of 28. Washington County lost a net of 1,456 during those first four years. Over the last four years, it’s seen a net gain of 905. Buckingham lost 428 during that first four-year span; in the last four years it’s posted a net gain of 315.

We even see this trend toward more in-migration in some localities that are still posting negative numbers overall for the decade. Lunenburg County was a net minus of 472 people through out-migration in those first four years but is a plus 72 on the net in-migration side over the most recent four years.