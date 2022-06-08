Editorial: Art Matters grants humble start to a huge plan

Let’s bring on the block party.

A week ago, the Roanoke Arts Commission rolled out the first 10 recipients of the first ever Art Matters grants, a program that’s part of the city’s Year of the Artist initiative, which is about to shift into a higher gear after months of planning.

The Year of the Artist, to recap, will take about $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act and National Endowment for the Arts funding and use it to encourage individual artists to develop projects for the city, on a scale that’s new to both the arts community and the arts commission.

The Art Matters grants ask for proposals that will incorporate community participation, for the sake of advancing community wellness, justice and inclusion. The commission intends to give out 20 more of these $3,000 grants within the upcoming fiscal year.

Of the projects that the commission has approved so far, the first to see fruition will be the Back to Black Art Show, which organizer Toya Jones has described as a block party.

Jones is the founder of Versus at 114A Kirk Avenue, which she described as “a listening lounge and collaborative center,” that’s designed to be a place where creative types can pursue inspiration and then bring it to life. “We of course serve coffee, but we also like to create a safe space for people to come work, create, collaborate, whatever they feel inspired to do.”

Versus will be the launch point for this combination art show and party, which happens June 25.

“We’re shutting down the 100 block of Kirk [Avenue], and we’re going to flood the street with all types of art,” Jones said. “We’re going to have poetry, we’re going to have live music.” Visual arts and culinary arts will also make appearances.

At present the show is actively recruiting vendors, with possibilities for signing up as a musician, fine artist, graffiti artist, dancer, poet, writer, crafter or a multidisciplinary, difficult to pigeonhole “other.” Visit versesroanoke.com to learn more.

Asserting identitiesThough the artistic elements are obvious in this case, one might ask, in general, how a block party can be art?

Now, here’s a fun digression. Author and artist Scott McCloud in his incredibly informative and entertaining book on the medium of comics (“Understanding Comics,” Kitchen Sink Press, 1993) offers a definition of art: “Art is the way we assert our identities as individuals and break out of the narrow roles nature cast us in.”

One of his amusing illustrations of the origins of art involves a caveman narrowly escaping a hungry sabretooth cat. After the big cat leaps, misses its prey and plummets over the edge of a cliff, the caveman peers after the creature a moment, then sticks out his tongue in a prehistoric Bronx cheer. The gesture, unrelated to survival instinct, McCloud labels “Art.”

It’s a tongue-in-cheek way of explaining that many, many things can qualify as art.

The Art Matters grant recipients to date reflect this potent diversity delightfully. As Roanoke Arts and Culture Coordinator Doug Jackson put it, “This is the kind of city we want.” He described visiting Kirk Avenue on a Wednesday night when musician Bryan Hancock, another Art Matters recipient, was hosting the eight-year-old downtown spoken word poetry showcase “Soul Sessions” at Verses. “The street was alive. It was just vibrant there.”

Hancock’s grant involves working with the National Youth Poet Laureate Program in partnership with Boys and Girls Club of America and participating schools. “I think it’s important that our youth have a place where they can identify with who they are, why they are, why now and that’s the arts right there,” he said. “Pouring love into our youth and uplifting our community is the way.”

‘In the moment’The other eight Art Matters grants support a wide variety of community-oriented projects.

Floyd County artist Charlie Brouwer will adapt one of his public art series, “The Benediction Project,” that uses art to call community attention to places of worship.

Roanoke artist and teacher Brian Counihan will lead the Daily Chain World Art Parade, a callback to the fun and challenging Marginal Arts Festival Parade a decade ago in downtown Roanoke.

Cirqulation aerial dancer and instructor Lynsey Wyatt will oversee the Queer Youth Aerial Arts and Activism Project, with participation by interested students covered by the grant money. “I think it’s a really amazing opportunity to feel empowered in your own body, especially for queer people,” Wyatt said.

Art instructor Heather Marshall will run youth art workshops to create works that will be displayed in the juvenile and domestic relations court waiting room inside the Oliver Hill Justice Center.

Musician and artist Jane Gabrielle McCadden’s grant will connect Roanoke schools to the 20-year-old international Singing Tree Mural Project.

Artist and industrial designer John Woodrum is working on an “I Heart Southeast” sculpture that will stand at Roanoke’s Belmont Library Branch.

Musicians Katie Trozzo and Joy Truskowski will lead singing circles, something they’ve been doing since 2019. Trozzo described circle singing as “improvisational made up music in the moment” that involves community participation. “The grant is allowing us to expand our community and to put on additional workshops with partners.”

“Everybody has a unique voice, and that voice needs to be heard, especially those who have been told not to talk or sing,” Truskowski said.

Artist and teacher Kathryn Schnabel will conduct workshops for her fellow artists that could provide support as they participate in other Arts Matters and Year of the Artist projects.

None of these projects are individually epic-sized, nor are they meant to be, but they could be quite invigorating and eye-opening for those who take part and for those who get to enjoy the results. The sum of them together might well herald an unprecedented new level of collaboration between those who make Star City function and the talented people that choose this valley as their home.