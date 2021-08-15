Editorial: Bad behavior at public meeting

One of the classic pieces of American art is Norman Rockwell’s “Freedom of Speech,” which shows a man rising to speak at a town hall meeting. He appears earnest, and, most important of all to our point here today, he does not appear to be shouting. If Rockwell were painting that picture today, it would apparently show the man shouting, shaking his fist or extending a middle finger. It’s tempting to ask: Is this what social media has done to us?

Yes, yes, there are surely examples of bad behavior in our past — but bad behavior in our past does not condone bad behavior in our present.

Now, it might seems like we’re picking on conservatives here (since they generally oppose these particular policies). However, all this applies equally to those on the other end of the ideological spectrum, who have in the past felt strongly about certain things and likely will in the future, too. We don’t all need to agree (we never have; that’s the nature of a democracy), but we do need to be able to disagree agreeably.

Why? Well, the obvious answer is because we’re all still going to be here long after the issue of the day is settled.

It would be helpful if we could all get along. But here are some other points that people on all sides should consider the next time some public controversy arises: