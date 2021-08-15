Editorial: Bad behavior at public meeting

“School Board Struggled To Keep Order Over Unruly Crowd.”
— Harrisonburg’s Daily News-Record, Aug. 11.
“After hours of vitriol and misinformation, Virginia Beach School Board votes to make masks mandatory for students, staff.”
— Norfolk’s Virginian-Pilot, Aug. 12.
“Poor behavior at meetings threatens public participation.”
— Farmville Herald, Aug. 12.
Need we go on? We could. Virtually every day we see headlines across the state, usually at school board meetings where people are yelling — often, yes, literally yelling — about one thing or another. Mask mandates. Transgender policies. Some controversial theory that isn’t even being taught in Virginia schools anyway, yet people are yelling about it.
Our point today is not to debate the wisdom, or lack thereof, of all these policies. Rather it’s to ask a different question: When did we start behaving so poorly?
Yes, yes, we can hear some of you now saying “but these are bad policies and they require being shouted down.” If that’s what you’re saying, you should listen to yourself: Is that really the lesson you want to teach your kids?
Feeling passionately about some matter of public policy is quite fine. However, feeling passionately about something is not the same as the behavior we’re seeing at some of these school board meetings.
Let’s quote from reporter Sara Gregory’s story on the Virginia Beach School Board: “Speakers cursed the board and made offensive gestures at them. They said they were going to hell and accused them of child abuse. They taunted the all-woman board, calling them ‘mean girls’ and handmaids doing others’ bidding. Paradoxically, they were also called slave masters.”
A photo accompanying her story shows one parent making a well-known obscene gesture.
Gregory’s story goes on: “The board also heard from an audience that heckled pro-mask speakers and board members throughout the night.
“Sometimes they jeered under their breath, other times they shouted out loud. They argued with security who asked them to be quiet so speakers could be heard.
“A woman snorted with laughter as a teen said she was in favor of masks because she worried about people like her dad, who has one lung. … The crowd laughed at a board member while she talked about comforting children who have lost a parent to COVID-19.”
Really? Aren’t we better than this? (Apparently not.)
One of the classic pieces of American art is Norman Rockwell’s “Freedom of Speech,” which shows a man rising to speak at a town hall meeting. He appears earnest, and, most important of all to our point here today, he does not appear to be shouting. If Rockwell were painting that picture today, it would apparently show the man shouting, shaking his fist or extending a middle finger. It’s tempting to ask: Is this what social media has done to us?
Yes, yes, there are surely examples of bad behavior in our past — but bad behavior in our past does not condone bad behavior in our present.
Now, it might seems like we’re picking on conservatives here (since they generally oppose these particular policies). However, all this applies equally to those on the other end of the ideological spectrum, who have in the past felt strongly about certain things and likely will in the future, too. We don’t all need to agree (we never have; that’s the nature of a democracy), but we do need to be able to disagree agreeably.
Why? Well, the obvious answer is because we’re all still going to be here long after the issue of the day is settled.
It would be helpful if we could all get along. But here are some other points that people on all sides should consider the next time some public controversy arises:
1. Volume isn’t persuasive.
On the contrary, it’s often counterproductive to your cause. Yelling and shouting have their place. There’s a fire and you need to warn people to get out? Then by all means scream at the top of your lungs. But yelling, shouting, screaming at some public meeting may feel cathartic, but it’s not the best way to persuade a public body, or the general public at large. More often, it just makes you look foolish and out of control. The louder the volume, the less persuasive someone is.
2. Heckling and mocking isn’t persuasive.
We really shouldn’t have to say this but we apparently do. The hecklers and mockers only make themselves and their cause look bad. The other side probably feels as strongly about the subject as you do. Trying to belittle them doesn’t advance your cause. Show them respect, and you’ll look the better person.
There’s a reason why in the General Assembly whenever a legislator begins a speech by addressing someone on the other side as “my good friend,” you know that “good friend” is about to have his or her position cut apart. That may seem antiquated and overly formal, but we really don’t want our legislators behaving the way some of these people at school board meetings have been, now do we? (The correct answer there is “no,” by the way.)
3. Interrupting other speakers isn’t persuasive.
Ideally we learned this as a child, but apparently some adults need to relearn this lesson. We’re a democracy. Everybody gets their say, even if they’re wrong. Show the other side the respect you wish they would show you and let them speak. Quoting Bible verses usually isn’t persuasive either but the Golden Rule is a good one here: Do under others as you would have them do unto you.
So what is persuasive then? We’d like to say the facts and any argument is improved by actual facts from reputable sources. But we’re not naive. Facts aren’t always as persuasive as we’d like them to be.
Again, we’re a democracy, so what ultimately carries the day is numbers. That is how elections are won and lost.
That said, a large turnout at a public hearing is probably always helpful, but that’s not always persuasive, either.
Say 100 people turnout for a Roanoke City Council meeting. That certainly makes an impression but keep in mind the population of the city is close to 100,000.
We don’t want a government run by mob rule, be it unruly mobs cursing and making obscene gestures about mask policies in the middle of a pandemic or tearing down statues, either.
What really makes an impression is being able to muster enough votes to win the next election (or deny reelection to someone you disagree with).
Here’s another reason why people on both sides should learn to behave better: It’s fashionable to complain that it’s hard to get good people to run for public office. Gosh, wonder why?
What decent, reasonable person would subject themselves to this kind of abuse? We often get the type of government we deserve.
Act accordingly.