Editorial: Banish the library police

The number of children who have experienced the peculiar yet ubiquitous terror of the overdue library book and the accompanying fine might be hard to quantify.

Yet anecdotally we can judge that it’s a fairly universal experience, given the prominence of this anxiety as a pop culture trope.

In one nook, we have a 1991 episode of a famous show about nothing, named after lead actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who is bemused to find himself the target of Mr. Bookman, the “library cop.” Played to deadpan hilarity by Philip Baker Hall, the library cop speaks in 1950s tough guy jargon as he tries to shake Seinfeld down for the whereabouts of a book checked out from the New York Public Library in 1971.

In another nook, we have horror master Stephen King’s novella “The Library Policeman,” that uses the same basic idea of a figure that exacts punishment for overdue library books, taken to deeply disturbing extremes.

“When I was a kid, the sin of returning books late to the public library populated a category of dread for me next to weekly confessions to the Catholic priest (what can an 8-year-old really have to confess?) and getting caught by the dentist with a Tootsie Roll wrapper sticking out of my pocket,” wrote author Deborah Fallows in a 2020 article in The Atlantic.

Among libraries nationwide, a growing movement seeks to dispel that fear forever, and the consortium of Roanoke Valley Public Libraries have let the various local governments they answer to know that they want to join the cause, and do away with late fees for library books.

One member of the consortium, Botetourt County Public Libraries, has already done away with late fees. Last month Botetourt County Library Director Julie Phillips told Roanoke Times reporter Sam Wall (“Libraries ask for end to late fees,” May 2) that the county was thrilled to lead the way in taking this step.

Experiments with amnestiesArticles questioning the value of library late fees date back to the 1980s and earlier. The “fine-free movement” has been gaining momentum since at least the mid-2010s, with the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating it even faster.

A 2016 report issued by Colorado Public Libraries surmised that “public libraries across the United States are changing their policies and seeing little difference in their circulation statistics and, more importantly, improving the library experience of community members.” A library director cited in the study said that when late fees are waived children’s access to library resources increases. “The financial impact will be small, but the impact on children will be immeasurable”

The American Library Association adopted a resolution in 2019 asserting that “imposition of monetary library fines creates a barrier to the provision of library and information services.”

An April 2017 article in Library Journal opened with a statement that “a non-negligible proportion of librarians and patrons have long considered fines at best an unpleasant hassle and at worst a serious barrier to access to resources for those unable to pay them.”

A survey conducted for that article found that 92% of libraries still levied late fees — but Library Journal also noted that occasional temporary “amnesty programs” offered by large library systems resulted in tens of thousands of returned items and restored library memberships. The San Francisco Public Library had almost 700,000 overdue items returned during a jaw-dropping six week amnesty.

Other libraries have come up with innovative ways to redeem fines. In 2018, Fairfax County started a program called “Food for Fines” that allowed library card holders to “pay off” their fines by making donations to a food bank. On New Year’s Day the county eliminated most late fees, just as the Roanoke Valley libraries hope to. The food drive campaign continues under the name “Read and Feed.”

About a third of the librarians surveyed by Library Journal said they had contemplated getting rid of fines, feeling that the revenue from the fees did not justify or adequately compensate for the cost, effort and stress incurred in collecting them. Nonetheless, often operating on thin budgets, libraries considering this move expressed concern about the potential loss of revenue.

Fine-free valleyRepresentatives from the Roanoke Valley Public Libraries consortium have said that the fiscal impact of doing away with the fines would be minimal.

Salem Library Director Ann Tripp gave a presentation to the Salem City Council in which she said imposing fines doesn’t bring books back to the library any faster, and that 28,661 library cards out of 212,189 in the valley, about 14%, are blocked because of fines.

It’s sensible to wonder whether deterring nearly 30,000 users from setting foot in our local libraries countermands the very missions of those libraries — clearly our own librarians think so.

Botetourt County, the test case, reports great results so far. Phillips told Wall that “our patrons are returning materials more promptly than in the past since they don’t have to face the embarrassment of facing overdue fines upon return or deal with the humiliation of explaining why they’ll be unable to pay right away.” Her experience fits right in line with the conclusions of these national surveys and studies.

The Roanoke Valley’s librarians want to banish the library police. Our local government officials should heed their advice.