Editorial: Ben Chafin's legacy

Chafin has a claim to another legacy, one that’s not as dramatic but someday might be just as transformative. He was one of several Republican legislators in Southwest Virginia who took a more hands-on approach to economic development than legislators are normally expected to take. More specifically, along with Del. Terry Kilgore of Scott County, Del. Israel O’Quinn of Washington County and state Sen. Todd Pillion of Washington County, he was instrumental in forming the InvestSWVA group that has set its sights on trying to win a share of the technology economy for Southwest Virginia. Some may scoff at that — we hear regularly from some of those skeptics — but if the effort succeeds, Chafin will deserve some of the credit. This is the Wayne Gretzky approach to building a new economy in a part of the country that desperately needs one: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

Here’s another profile in courage: Chafin represented the heart of Virginia’s coal country, but in trying to reposition the region as “the energy innovation capital of the East Coast” — to use InvestSWVA’s words — that implicitly put him on the side of promoting the coalfields as a future site of renewable energy. If there’s ever an opportunity to name a business park in the region, naming it after Chafin would be a very appropriate way to memorialize his service.