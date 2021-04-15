Editorial: Biden's infrastructure plan does more for rural America than Trump ever did

Could we take this technology to capture the carbon and use that to seal gas wells?

Environmentalists and Dominion critics (who aren’t always the same) think Virginia City is an inefficient plant that should never have been built. However, it’s still a major employer (responsible for 550 jobs) in a region desperate for employment, and Green New Dealers don’t have an answer for what happens to those jobs when Virginia City is set to close in 2045 under the terms of the state’s Clean Economy Act.

Could Biden’s infrastructure plan help save jobs in a county where he took less than 19% of the vote?

Directing jobs to “distressed communities.”

This is one of the squishiest parts of the plan but potentially one of the most attractive if it actually means anything.

As we’ve said many times before, Green New Dealers are right that renewable energy will create lots of jobs — solar is one of the fastest-growing job sectors in the country right now — but the blind spot that they have is that jobs being created won’t necessarily be where fossil fuel jobs are being lost.