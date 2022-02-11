Editorial: Bipartisan efforts to suppress community input

It appears that some members of the General Assembly have contracted a virus.

This virus does not cause immediate symptoms of physical illness, unless you count the stress experienced by those who were hoping to avoid these particular variants. The face accessory most prominently associated with this virus isn’t a medical mask. It’s a muzzle, as the contagion entails a desire to avert the spread of community input.

Case number oneThe bipartisan legislation speeding through both houses that will strip school boards of the power to choose whether or not to impose mask mandates, setting parental choice as the standard.

For a narrow majority, Gov. Glenn Youngkin can’t sign this amended bill into law soon enough. Some — those who are, not unreasonably, concerned about non-metaphorical viral contagion — would rather he lost his pen.

Some school boards are elected, some are appointed by elected officials, and collectively these entities are not of one mind when it comes to COVID-19 concerns.

The Virginia School Boards Association has logged a protest, albeit one that will be ignored. Stacy Haney, chief lobbyist for the association, told legislators that the choice to make masks mandatory or optional should be made by the school boards, not the state.

With the passage of this bill, “you tie our hands and we can’t change with the pandemic,” she said.

The debate over whether or not children should wear masks in school doesn’t boil down to binaries, and even authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have sown the issue with confusion.

In one example, a CDC study released as far back as May 2021 that observed 90,000 Georgia elementary-age students asserted that the measures that did the most to reduce the spread of COVID-19 were masks on teachers and staff and good ventilation strategies.

The study further stated that requiring students to wear masks as opposed to making them optional made no statistically significant difference.

Nonetheless, after that study, both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics came out with recommendations that everyone over the age of 2 should wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status.

One Southwest Virginia expert, Virginia Tech aerosol scientist Linsey Marr, told the New York Times this week that “there’s overwhelming evidence that masking has a beneficial and small effect on reducing transmission in schools.”

Unfortunately, the matter has become overtly political, with blue-dominant communities generally favoring masks in schools and red-leaning communities disdaining them.

However, Democrat-run states have begun dropping statewide mask mandates as case numbers drop and doubts about the efficacy of mandates grow.

What states like Connecticut, New Jersey and Oregon have not done is divested school boards of their decision-making power over student safety.

As for the leader of the three-Senator Democratic revolt that will give Youngkin his first major bipartisan victory, Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, says that he wants to end the mask debate for good. “We are going to resolve the mask wars during this session,” he declared.

Generally, we like bipartisan legislation and one could argue that there’s a major upside to this development, in that perhaps weary school boards would no longer be besieged by the unending statewide tumult that the masking issue generates.

Or maybe that notion will prove painfully naive, and this solution both ineffective and too draconian, the same thing critics say about mask mandates.

Case number twoIn yet another example of bipartisanship of the “We’re tired of all this fuss” variety, Petersen has joined forces with Sens. Richard Stuart, R-King George, and our own Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, to strip two citizen boards, the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board and Virginia Water Control Board, of their ability to grant or deny permits, placing those powers in sole possession of the Department of Environmental Quality director.

The impetus for this push, supported by groups such as the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Municipal League, stems from the air pollution control board’s 6-1 decision in December to deny a permit to Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate, a sister project to the much delayed and reviled Mountain Valley Pipeline. The board ruled the compressor station MVP wanted permission to build in Pittsylvania County failed to meet the requirements of the Virginia Environmental Justice Act.

According to reporting by the nonprofit Virginia Mercury, Stuart, alarmed by the actions of one “activist board,” set out to “obliterate” both, even though the Virginia Mercury’s investigation found only four instances in 20 years when either board rejected a permit recommended by the DEQ, one of those being the December denial to MVP.

The air quality board decision followed public comment in opposition to MVP from members of the predominantly Black community where the proposed compressor would be built.

Does considering that feedback make the board an “activist board,” needful of a disbanding at the first sign (literally the first sign in two decades) of disagreement with corporate interests?

Case number threeWhile the above proposals have excellent chances of becoming law, this third instance qualifies for sheer audacity. It’s worth noting that the bill we want to highlight, proposed by Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, died in committee out of bipartisan consensus, but it could come back next year.

Williams proposed that when a locality is considering whether to move any war memorial (which we’ll interpret as code for Confederate monuments) that the locality will need to appoint an independent committee to handle the decision, and what that committee decides will be binding.

The bill got no traction out of concerns that it created a financial obligation for local governments without providing the funding to meet that obligation. Yet Williams’ explanation of his motive for the proposal was illuminating: he wants to take partisan pressure out of the process. That pressure of course comes, in his words, from the “woke left.”

An interesting statement coming from a politician who made it a point to show up to several month’s worth of Franklin County School Board meetings in order to apply partisan pressure — mostly against the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

One significant difference between these situations, of course, is that Confederate monuments exist.