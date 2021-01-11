Editorial: Botetourt County faces an unusual debate over its Confederate monument. Here's why.

Those last three words make all the difference. We know of no other Civil War monument in the region that makes reference to Reconstruction. Here’s why that matters: Those who argue for a reappraisal of Confederate symbols make the case that they are effectively propaganda and point out that most weren’t erected in the immediate aftermath of the war — but in the late 1800s and early 1900s when there was a movement across the South to both glorify the Lost Cause and impose Jim Crow laws. Indeed, it’s notable that the Botetourt monument was erected in 1904 — two years after Virginia imposed a new constitution for the express purpose of keeping Black citizens from voting. (It also had the effect of preventing a lot of poor white men in Southwest Virginia from voting, too). That chronology is persuasive to some, but not others. After all, there’s often a delay between when a war ends and when we start putting up monuments — think of how the commemorations of D-Day didn’t get serious until about 40 years after the fact.