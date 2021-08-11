Editorial: Both parties fall victim to secrecy

Virginia is suffering through two outbreaks.
One is another outbreak of COVID-19. The virus that we thought we had almost licked, thanks to vaccines, mask mandates and social distancing (with no thanks to those who have ignored all three) is now back (thanks in large part to those who have ignored the former).
On June 18, we bottomed out, with a rolling seven-day average of just 143 cases in the state. Now, we’re averaging 1,249 cases per day, a nearly nine-fold increase. We’re now back to where we were in mid-April and the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute forecasts that at this rate of increase we could top January’s record virus rates.
We know exactly what to do to combat that outbreak; it’s just that some people don’t want to do it.
The other outbreak we’re seeing is an outbreak of secrecy. The latest COVID-19 surge affects mostly the unvaccinated — 98.5% of the cases we’re now seeing are among the unvaccinated; so are 98.2% of the deaths. It would be easy to say “well, that’s their problem” and move on — except that no vaccine is 100% perfect, so all those unvaccinated people are making it more likely that some small number of vaccinated people will get sick, too. That’s why the “my body, my choice” mantra isn’t scientifically accurate, as appealing as it might be politically.
The secrecy outbreak has infected both political parties in Virginia, just in different ways.
First, the Democrats who control the General Assembly decided that they will go about filling an unusually large number of court vacancies in secrecy. They’ve expanded the Court of Appeals from 11 to 17 judges — whether it really needed to be expanded is now a moot point. Between those six new judges and some seats already open, Democrats now have eight judgeships to award — for which they will publicly interview eight judges. In other words, those will be pro forma interviews for decisions that have already been made.
Republicans say that’s unprecedented; Democrats say it’s not. It’s certainly true that the selection of judges has always been rather, umm, opaque, shall we say? It’s also always been a prized prerogative of the majority party in Richmond, which is the status Democrats now enjoy. Our question is not what precedent dictates, but what good government dictates.
There’s no good way to pick judges. Some states elect them, a process that seems just as bad. Judges need to be able to make their decisions without having to play to the crowd. But Democrats don’t do themselves any favors by their secrecy here. Couldn’t there be just a wee bit of transparency and public input here? Apparently not.
Of course, this is the same party that spent its years out of power clamoring to take away another prized prerogative of the majority party — redistricting — and give it to a redistricting commission, only to have second thoughts once it was the majority party again.
Why don’t we hear either party proposing a better way to pick judges than behind closed doors — other than that each side likes this way when they’re the ones in charge?
Republicans succumbed to secrecy — and a variety of other ills — at their so-called “election integrity” rally at Liberty University over the weekend.
Two members of the Republican statewide ticket — Winsome Sears, the party’s candidate for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares, the party’s candidate for attorney general — had the good sense to stay away from this festival of conspiracy theorists. They enhanced their reputations by their absence.
Meanwhile, Glenn Youngkin, the party’s candidate for governor, was the headliner. At least two members of Congress attended — Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell, and Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt. What did they have say? We don’t know because, strangely, the event was closed to the media.
Maybe this was, as party chairman Rich Anderson says, simply an event to recruit Republican poll watchers. If so, that’s completely innocuous — and actually a contribution to our civic health. But people have a right to be skeptical.
After all, Good and Cline voted to set aside electors from certain states that went to Joe Biden. That seems nothing more than an attempt to override the will of the voters.
Good has associated himself with some fringe characters — including his own district director, who attended the “Stop The Steal” rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.
Youngkin, when asked, hasn’t pushed back against preposterous suggestions Trump can somehow be reinstated as president. Voters have a right to know whether the man who wants to be their next governor is a conspiracy theorist.
There’s plenty of room here for him to say: “Look, Biden was legitimately elected; Congress should respect the will of the voters even if it doesn’t like those results, but we should still require photo ID for voters.” Why is that so hard?
Since the public doesn’t know what was really said at this rally (any more than we know what Democrats are asking potential judges), we can only draw conclusions from the company some of these politicians are keeping.
One of the panelists at this event was Tim Griffin, special counsel to a group that is involved in lawsuits over the election. In one video posted on his YouTube channel, Griffin says: “People are saying this election was stolen,” Griffin said during the interview. “They understand that something was off.”
He went on to say: “Years ago I used to really pay a lot of attention just to polls and what newspapers would tell us. In recent elections I really pay attention to what’s going on on the ground … I kept my eyes open, I kept my ears open. ... Republicans on the right — they were so excited. There was a parade in Arizona … of 90 miles long of cars for Donald Trump. And then we also watched what the energy was on the left. And the energy on the left was very deflated. There wasn’t a lot of excitement. There was no rallies for President Joe Biden.”
This is pretty weak evidence of a conspiracy. Anyone involved in politics should know that yard signs don’t vote. Biden intentionally didn’t hold rallies, due to the pandemic. That was also the nature of his candidacy. He was never going to be the most exciting candidate in the field, but appealed to a lot of voters to didn’t want an exciting president.
You might even say he appealed to something that Republicans used to believe was theirs — a silent majority. And that isn’t a secret.