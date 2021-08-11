Editorial: Both parties fall victim to secrecy

Good has associated himself with some fringe characters — including his own district director, who attended the “Stop The Steal” rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

Youngkin, when asked, hasn’t pushed back against preposterous suggestions Trump can somehow be reinstated as president. Voters have a right to know whether the man who wants to be their next governor is a conspiracy theorist.

There’s plenty of room here for him to say: “Look, Biden was legitimately elected; Congress should respect the will of the voters even if it doesn’t like those results, but we should still require photo ID for voters.” Why is that so hard?

Since the public doesn’t know what was really said at this rally (any more than we know what Democrats are asking potential judges), we can only draw conclusions from the company some of these politicians are keeping.

One of the panelists at this event was Tim Griffin, special counsel to a group that is involved in lawsuits over the election. In one video posted on his YouTube channel, Griffin says: “People are saying this election was stolen,” Griffin said during the interview. “They understand that something was off.”