Editorial: Boucher, Goodlatte team up to urge semiconductor research

That’s not really the chip shortage that Boucher and Goodlatte were warning about, but it serves to illustrate their point nonetheless: Computer chips are kind of important, and when they're not available bad things happen, like factories shutting down.

Now onto the point that Boucher and Goodlatte were warning about: Not enough of those chips are being made in the United States. And too many are being made in China.

In 1990, 37% of the world’s computer chips were made in the United States. Now only 12% are. Three-fourths of the world’s chips are now made in Asia. The biggest makers are, in order, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. But China is coming up fast. Between 2015 and 2019, China pulled ahead of the U.S. as a chip-maker and appears on a rocket-ride to the top. A study by the Semiconductor Industry Association projects that by 2030 China is expected to have the world’s largest market share. It’s one thing to be dependent on South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, all friendly, democratic countries. It’s quite another to be dependent on China, which is not necessarily the former and certainly not the latter.