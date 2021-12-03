Editorial: Bradbury told librarians to "stand firm" against book bans

Twigg, slightly more cautious, asserted that the library holds “some bad, evil-related material that we have to be careful of” and that the board should “see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff.”

For the record, though the board’s order to remove objectionable books passed 6-0 (with one board member absent) Spotsylvania County has burned exactly zero books to date.

First, the school board’s attorney informed them that the ban they approved was unconstitutional. Then, on Nov. 15, more than 100 parents, students, teachers and librarians came out to embody the spirit of Bradbury’s words and “stand firm.” They described school libraries as safe places for children and teenagers of all kinds to find themselves represented in stories. They noted that the school system already has policies in place for reviewing books that parents find objectionable, which the board violated with their Nov. 8 vote.

After more than four hours hearing mostly from critics of their action, the board voted 5-2 to rescind the ban. Abuismail and Twigg were the no votes. (The same pair were also the only dissenters in a January vote to change the name of the county’s former Robert E. Lee Elementary School.)