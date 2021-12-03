Editorial: Bradbury told librarians to "stand firm" against book bans

Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel “Fahrenheit 451” came out almost 70 years ago.
Bradbury’s portrayal of book burning as the ultimate expression of government-enforced censorship has resonated through the decades. He envisioned a future in which books, because of their potential to contain upsetting content, have all been banned, and the job of a “fireman” is no longer to put out fires but to set fire to homes that contain books.
In the course of the story a woman chooses to be burned alive along with her beloved book collection in protest of the firemen’s actions. No doubt many book lovers can relate.
“Fahrenheit 451” is taught in school curricula, and in an especially ironic example of life imitating art, the novel has been one of the works of fiction most frequently targeted for banning in the United States.
Compounding the irony, an aspect of the novel that has repeatedly drawn the ire of those who wish to censor it, but which Bradbury surely intended as a warning, is his choice to illustrate that under a universal book ban, even owning a Bible would be illegal.
It’s worth noting that Bradbury was no bleeding-heart liberal. In “Fahrenheit 451,” he imagines the book ban having its origins in complaints about passages offensive to minorities and special interest groups. He vocally supported Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush (and despised Bill Clinton), and when documentary filmmaker Michael Moore’s broadside against Bush, “Fahrenheit 9/11,” riffed off the title of Bradbury’s best-known book, the infuriated author dubbed Moore an “a—hole.”
Bradbury also had advice for teachers and librarians who alerted him to efforts to censor “Fahrenheit 451” and other books he’d written. “You do the job. You’re the librarian. You’re the teacher. Stand firm and you’ll win.”
Last month saw the chilling thoughts that introduce Bradbury’s book-burning protagonist, Montag — “It was a pleasure to burn. It was a special pleasure to see things eaten, to see things blackened and changed …” — popping unscripted out of the mouths of Virginia school board members.
In Spotsylvania County, school board members Rabih Abuismail and Kirk Twigg put themselves under a national spotlight — or maybe it was more like a burning hot beam from a magnifying glass — after they openly endorsed the burning of books during a Nov. 8 regular meeting.
Abuismail and Twigg, both Republicans, advocated for banning books with “sexually explicit” content from the school library system in response to a parent’s complaint.
As reported by The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg, Abuismail railed that the presence of Adam Rapp’s controversial but acclaimed 2004 novel for older teens, “33 Snowfish,” on school library shelves implied that schools “would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ.” As for objectionable books in general, he said, “I think we should throw those books in a fire.”
Twigg, slightly more cautious, asserted that the library holds “some bad, evil-related material that we have to be careful of” and that the board should “see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff.”
For the record, though the board’s order to remove objectionable books passed 6-0 (with one board member absent) Spotsylvania County has burned exactly zero books to date.
First, the school board’s attorney informed them that the ban they approved was unconstitutional. Then, on Nov. 15, more than 100 parents, students, teachers and librarians came out to embody the spirit of Bradbury’s words and “stand firm.” They described school libraries as safe places for children and teenagers of all kinds to find themselves represented in stories. They noted that the school system already has policies in place for reviewing books that parents find objectionable, which the board violated with their Nov. 8 vote.
After more than four hours hearing mostly from critics of their action, the board voted 5-2 to rescind the ban. Abuismail and Twigg were the no votes. (The same pair were also the only dissenters in a January vote to change the name of the county’s former Robert E. Lee Elementary School.)
Abuismail later said that that he should not have called for burning books, that he was speaking out in frustration against pornographic material and that he does not oppose gay characters appearing in fiction.
It’s hard to say “All’s well that ends well” — a line from William Shakespeare, another frequent target of censorship — when it’s likely the board and its newly elected members will take the issue up again next year.
Not to mention, had Abuismail and Twigg not gone so far as to endorse burning books, their attempt at a ban might not have raised many pulses. Consider that Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin ran an ad featuring enthusiastic support from a woman who campaigned to get Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison’s novel “Beloved” removed from the syllabus of her son’s AP English class.
In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican legislators have led a statewide charge against what they call “pornography or other inappropriate content” in school libraries — language similar to that used by Abuismail and Twigg.
A nationwide culmination of efforts like Abbott’s prompted the American Library Association to release a statement condemning “acts of censorship and intimidation” that demand removal of books that center on Black and LGBT issues from library shelves.
In Virginia, let’s hope that this Spotsylvania County censorship dust-up is a blip rather than a harbinger.