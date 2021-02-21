Editorial: Brian Hemphill's legacy at Radford (and Roanoke)

When drivers get off Interstate 581 in downtown Roanoke and turn west on Elm Avenue, one of the first things they see is a sign outside Community Hospital proclaiming: “Radford University Carilion.”
This is Brian Hemphill’s legacy — not the sign (although that, too) but the institution that the sign represents.
Hemphill planted Radford University in the heart of Roanoke. This is an accomplishment on the same order of magnitude as former Virginia Tech President Charles Steger cementing ties with Roanoke through a medical school — and one that will loom larger as the years go by.
For decades, Roanoke lamented that it had no four-year state university. This absence may have began as a prestige point but later became an economic sore point as the old industrial economy gave way to the so-called “knowledge economy” and it became clear that universities are economic engines that produce both a talent pipeline and business spinoffs. Once Roanoke had no state universities. Then, with the founding of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (and related research institute) in 2007, it had one. Now, with Radford University Carilion, it has two.
Historically speaking, this is kind of a big deal. Futuristically speaking, it may be an even bigger one as the Roanoke Valley evolves into a health care capital.
When Hemphill announced recently that he will be leaving the presidency of Radford University in June to become president of Old Dominion University, there were the customary reviews of his five years in Radford. As with any leader anywhere, not every review was universally kind. Here’s the thing, though: Years from now those campus controversies of the day will long since be forgotten, but Radford’s bold move into Roanoke through its merger with the Jefferson College of Health Sciences will be remembered as a transformative moment, both for Roanoke and the parent university 46 miles away.
Radford, sadly, often suffers in the valley’s public imagination because it lives in the shadow of a certain school in Blacksburg (and also doesn’t have a football team). That’s unfortunate because in any other part of Virginia outside the urban crescent, Radford would be rightly regarded as a major institution and a significant force in the local economy. Radford is both of those things; it just doesn’t always get the credit for them that it deserves. That’s made it it easy, too easy, for people to miss Radford’s transformation over the years, from a traditional “teacher’s college” into what it is today.
So what is Radford today? Here’s something that surprised people in 2018 when the deal with the Jefferson College of Health Sciences was announced. At the time, 1,400 of its 9,400 students were in health-related fields and growing “health sciences, health care and human services” was one of Hemphill’s top strategic goals. You want evidence of a university’s role in creating a talent pipeline — in this case Radford’s role? Carilion says that it has more Radford graduates in its nursing ranks than any other school.
It’s also been easy for Roanoke to miss something else — the steady evolution of the Jefferson College of Health Sciences that led to that merger. What was then Roanoke Memorial Hospital started the school in 1982 with a dozen students to fill its workforce needs. By 2002, the school had grown to 600 students; by 2018, more than 1,150. Once most of its students were pursuing two-year degrees; by 2018, 60% were seeking four-year degrees and 30% were in graduate programs. Roanoke grew its own college and didn’t even realize it, although Carilion certainly realized that perhaps its resources were best used in health care, not operating a stand-alone school.
Radford’s role in Roanoke pre-dates Hemphill — its physical therapy program moved in with Jefferson in 2011 — but those connections made the conversations that took place in 2017 between Hemphill, Carilion CEO Nancy Agee and Jefferson College President N.L. Bishop quite logical. In January 2018, it was announced that Jefferson College would merge into Radford, becoming what today is known as Radford University Carilion.
The merger has accelerated Radford’s transformation into a health care school. Today, 2,339 of Radford’s 10,695 students are in health-related fields. That’s 21.8%, up from 14.8% just three years ago. Enrollment in RUC programs increased 6.3% from fall 2019 to fall 2020; there are students from 25 states and as far as New Zealand. This comes just in time. The region has a shortage of health care workers, and that deficit is projected to grow as the population ages and demands more services. Where will those workers come from? Many will come from Radford’s program in Roanoke. Over the past five years, approximately 86% of Jefferson College, now RUC, graduates have gone to work in Southwest Virginia. Another reason why all this matters, especially now: RUC has a respiratory therapy program. Under emergency authorization from Gov. Ralph Northam, Carilion has been able to use some of those students to help treat COVID-19 patients. If you know someone hospitalized from the virus, you should be especially glad RUC is here.
Radford University, like Virginia Tech before it, will also help accelerate the Roanoke Valley’s growth as a health care center. “The medical school is a real signature thing for the region,” Agee says, “but you can’t have a medical school without other things. You need the full complement.” The RUC programs help fill out that complement of health care education. “Roanoke is the future,” Hemphill proclaimed in 2018, words that Roanoke hasn’t always been accustomed to hearing, but ones that certainly seem to be coming true. Agee says there’s already talk of adding a new building in Roanoke to handle the expanding RUC program. “We are creating a center of gravity for a powerful health sciences and technology ecosystem,” she says.
Ironically, Agee says, Radford’s move into Roanoke likely accelerated Hemphill’s departure from Radford. He’s also seemed a rising star in academia who wasn’t likely to stay here forever, and he’s not. “I think one reason he was tapped to go to ODU is the relationship between Radford and Carilion because they have similar ingredients in Norfolk with ODU and Eastern Virginia [Medical School] and Sentara,” she says. “If he can pull those together, it will be good for that area and Virginia.”
Agee says she will miss Hemphill, “a calm, thoughtful man.” But Roanoke, and the rest of the region, will feel his handiwork for a long time to come.