Editorial: Brian Hemphill's legacy at Radford (and Roanoke)

It’s also been easy for Roanoke to miss something else — the steady evolution of the Jefferson College of Health Sciences that led to that merger. What was then Roanoke Memorial Hospital started the school in 1982 with a dozen students to fill its workforce needs. By 2002, the school had grown to 600 students; by 2018, more than 1,150. Once most of its students were pursuing two-year degrees; by 2018, 60% were seeking four-year degrees and 30% were in graduate programs. Roanoke grew its own college and didn’t even realize it, although Carilion certainly realized that perhaps its resources were best used in health care, not operating a stand-alone school.

The merger has accelerated Radford’s transformation into a health care school. Today, 2,339 of Radford’s 10,695 students are in health-related fields. That’s 21.8%, up from 14.8% just three years ago. Enrollment in RUC programs increased 6.3% from fall 2019 to fall 2020; there are students from 25 states and as far as New Zealand. This comes just in time. The region has a shortage of health care workers, and that deficit is projected to grow as the population ages and demands more services. Where will those workers come from? Many will come from Radford’s program in Roanoke. Over the past five years, approximately 86% of Jefferson College, now RUC, graduates have gone to work in Southwest Virginia. Another reason why all this matters, especially now: RUC has a respiratory therapy program. Under emergency authorization from Gov. Ralph Northam, Carilion has been able to use some of those students to help treat COVID-19 patients. If you know someone hospitalized from the virus, you should be especially glad RUC is here.