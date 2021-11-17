Editorial: California teacher who claims Trump still president is history

While some parents are wreaking havoc at school board meetings over scientifically valid mask mandates or non-existent critical race theory courses, a teacher who likely would fit right in with them has been removed from a California classroom over a far more valid complaint: She told her eighth-grade history students that Donald Trump was still president.

The unidentified history teacher went on a right-wing rant to her students last month, claiming government conspiracies regarding vaccine mandates, saying Joe Biden isn’t the president and alleging unproven crimes by Hunter Biden, his son.

“I’m never getting any more shots of any kind. Did you know Trump’s still president?” Sarah Silikula said her eighth-grader told her. Silikula told a local television station that her son now “thinks we lied to him.”

The teacher has been removed from the classroom but continues to work for the district in another capacity. The district owes the public a guarantee that she isn’t in a position to influence curriculum with her Trumpian lunacy.