Editorial: Can America rise to Biden's challenge to lower the temperature?

“Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war,” Biden said. That harkens back to something Thomas Jefferson — a polarizing figure in his own day — once said: “I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy as cause for withdrawing from a friend.” Jefferson’s magnanimity would surely be tested today, when Americans on both sides gleefully “unfriend” those who share different views and retreat into social media bubbles where they need not be disturbed by a contrary thought. Biden addressed this when he said “the answer is not to turn inward, to retreat into competing factions, distrusting those who don’t look like — look like you or worship the way you do or don’t get their news from the same source as you do.” Instead, quoting St. Augustine, the nation’s second Catholic president (and our most overtly religious since Jimmy Carter more than four decades ago) appealed to Americans to remember “the common objects of their love.”

Those are the right words but those are also easy words. There now exists in the land whole industries devoted to stoking political outrage — on both the left and the right. “Exhausting outrage,” Biden aptly called it. The best thing Americans could do would be to turn off their favorite propaganda channel for awhile and think for themselves. Conservatives will not magically become liberals and liberals will not magically become conservatives, but they might come to find they have more in common than they think — and that when they do still disagree, they can do so in less strident ways. This is not a question simply for the politicians who found themselves on the grandstand at the Capitol but for all Americans, particularly those within reach of a “send” button. The challenge through our history has been to constitute a government that’s as good as our people; the challenge now is whether people can be as good as our new president is, at least rhetorically speaking. Biden swore an oath to defend the nation but we should remember what Benjamin Franklin once said about our form of government — “a republic, if you can keep it.” That part is on all of us.