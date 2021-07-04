Editorial: Can we declare our independence from the virus?

Our point today is not to glorify those Loyalists — for the record, we’re on the side of independence — but to underscore that we’ve never been particularly united and there have always been among us those who were sympathetic to the other side. And that’s maybe the best way to understand why so many Americans today have yet to be vaccinated. Whether they realize it or not, they’re essentially on the side of the enemy — the virus — the same way that American Loyalists were on the side of King George.

Here, alas, is where our analogy runs out. Most American Loyalists stayed around after the Revolution and benefited from the liberties that they had opposed. Maybe the unvaccinated think they will benefit from their neighbors getting vaccinated. To some extent, they’re right. Things are already reopening as infection rates fall and vaccination rates rise — even if we’re not yet at that 70% goal. But here’s where they’re wrong: The virus won’t go away. It will always be there in the background. And those who aren’t vaccinated will be the ones to catch it. More worringly, they will become reservoirs for breeding “variants” of the virus — variants that may break through the antibody defenses of those who have been vaccinated. The unvaccinated aren’t simply endangering themselves, they’re endangering everybody else — even the vaccinated. And because the unvaccinated tend to be clustered — as we’ve seen, some localities are woefully undervaccinated — those communities will likely be the ones that see outbreaks.