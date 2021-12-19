Editorial: Carilion health assessments diagnose our region's well-being

Southwest Virginia residents worry about weight, and not in a casual, “Can I lose five pounds in time for the beach trip?” way.

Obesity, poor eating habits, lack of access to healthy food, lack of exercise and lack of knowledge of the best ways to get exercise — taken together, it’s the health issue that by far concerns us most.

Though hardly the only one. Concerns about drug and alcohol abuse make the top of the list, as do concerns about mental health problems and the difficulty involved in getting those problems treated.

And yes, COVID-19 gives us all great cause for concern as a source of stress.

Every three years, Carilion Clinic conducts community health assessments across the regions that the nonprofit health care system serves.

The assessments involve sending out surveys that everyone in the community can respond to, that ask participants about what socioeconomic factors, health-related behaviors, aspects of their physical environment and challenges to getting health care most affect them.

The 2021 results are readily available on Carilion’s website (view them at https://bit.ly/CaHA2021), as are the results of assessments from previous cycles.

With a service area that roughly forms a giant triangle with its corners in Rockbridge, Franklin and Tazewell counties — and including Monroe County in West Virginia — Carilion is the state’s largest private employer west of Richmond.

Data from the assessments provide revelations from a bird’s eye view of factors that affect health conditions throughout that triangle.

As Carilion Vice President of Planning and Community Development Shirley Holland put it, “For us to be able to invest energy or dollars or work on community health challenges, we’ve got to first understand, what are they and where do they exist?”

Here’s some examples. According to the assessments, about 15% of the population covered by the surveys lives below the poverty level, a significant issue in terms of affording health care services.

Nearly 40% of households in Radford and Roanoke are cost-burdened, meaning that more than 30% of those households’ income goes toward paying basic expenses such as rent and utilities. More than one in 20 households in the overall region lack a vehicle, a number that jumps to more than one in 10 in Roanoke and Lexington.

Drug overdoses increased 22% from 2019 to 2020 and have continued to rise. The survey found that deaths attributed to suicide or drug or alcohol poisoning had almost equally high rates in Tazewell County and the city of Roanoke, about 18 per 25,000 people.

Results identified the highest rate of obesity, 40%, in Franklin County, where more than 50% of respondents reported eating fruit and vegetables at most once a week, and 25% reported difficulty finding affordable fruits and vegetables.

A quarter of adults in the triangle don’t exercise at all, with the numbers 10% higher in Tazewell County and 10% lower in Botetourt County, correlating strongly with those communities’ relative financial security.

In an even more emphatic demonstration of the principle of higher income enabling better health, parts of Tazewell have an average life expectancy of 67 years, as opposed to an average of 83 years in southwest Roanoke County.

All of this is vital to know. The publication of these assessments helps health-oriented organizations in the community — not just Carilion — to come together and coordinate ways to tackle these challenges, thereby improving the health of the region and the people living in it. The data can also help Carilion and partner nonprofits in applying for grants.

“Carilion’s not going to solve this by ourselves. The community has to do this together,” Holland said. The assessments show “what we can focus on for collective impact.”

Right now, Carilion is working on the next step in the 2021 assessment process: coming up with strategies to address these problems and implementing them. In some cases this involves shoring up projects launched during previous assessment cycles.

For example, the urgent need for more and better access to mental health services and more assistance with mental health and addiction issues has been highlighted by Carilion’s health assessments for years.

In 2017, Carilion launched its certified peer recovery specialist program. Participants in that program, who must be more than two years into recovery from addiction or mental health, can undergo training that qualifies them to work for Carilion, helping others navigate the recovery process. The specialists’ lived-in experience lets them connect with the people they are assisting in a way that a health professional sometimes cannot.

Using grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health, Carilion in 2019 founded the Emergency Department Bridge to Treatment program to accommodate patients with untreated opioid addictions. The first physician-led program of its kind in the state, the Bridge links emergency room treatment of opioid-related illness with an outpatient addiction program, a method that has proven highly successful in motivating patients to stick with treatment.

Collaborative initiatives such as United Way-led Healthy Franklin County and the Community Giving Gardens are tailored to tackle the issues that have been identified there with diabetes, obesity and access to affordable healthy foods.

“Part of the creativity that comes with knowing what these problems are is how to respond in non-traditional ways,” Holland said.

The data can also come in handy in showing state legislators the importance of expanding Medicaid coverage, given that too many people in the region are underinsured or have no insurance.

It also conveys the urgent need for bringing broadband coverage, and with it telemedicine, to rural areas where access is scant. Even just by ensuring a reliable way to work from home as the pandemic continues, broadband assists in better living.

“We’re grateful that a lot of these ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds are being used to build infrastructure around broadband and other utilities like water availability,” Holland said. “All of that plays into your overall health and well being.”

The importance of these reports for our region cannot be emphasized enough.