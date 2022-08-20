Editorial cartoons Aug. 15-21, 2022 Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 6 R.J. MATSON, CQ Roll Call DAVE WHAMOND, PoliticalCartoons.com DAVE WHAMOND, PoliticalCartoons.com RICK McKEE, CagleCartoons.com JOHN COLE, virginiamercury.com DARYL CAGLE, CagleCartoons.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editorial cartoons that appeared in the print edition of The Roanoke Times during the week of Aug. 15-21, 2022. (Click arrows to view.) Tags Cartoon Edition Print Printing Publishing Arrow Click Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Editorial: Botetourt County’s $4.5 million mix-up “What we’ve been doing in the past 10 years is robbing Peter to pay Paul,” said the Botetourt County Schools Superintendent. “These department… Editorial: What the Inflation Reduction Act does for Southwest Virginia The Inflation Reduction Act — which you could call a stripped-down version of the much-touted and then thwarted Build Back Better Act — looks … Editorial: Introducing new opinion page design Hello, stalwart readers of these opinion pages. We remain grateful for your continued engagement and scrutiny. Editorial: Bipartisan endorsement in Virginia of ranked choice voting Virginia’s journey toward having some of the least partisan electoral maps in the nation rolled along an extremely bumpy road. Editorial: Psychiatric hospitals, police should not be pitted against each other in Virginia The Virginia General Assembly won’t meet again for another six months, but when they do, that esteemed body should tackle the practical proble… Editorial cartoons Aug. 8-14, 2022 Editorial cartoons that appeared in the print edition of The Roanoke Times during the week of Aug. 8-14, 2022. (Click arrows to view.) Editorial: Given recent troubles, Roanoke Democrats' flier flap a bad look The Democratic Party’s hold on Virginia politics might seem tenuous at the moment, but the party’s hold on Star City elections most definitely… Editorial: New Roanoke County schools library policy bizarre and unreasonable The Roanoke County School Board appears determined to make school librarians as difficult to recruit and retain as police and public safety pe… Guest editorial: To stop hate, elected leaders must take a real stand Five years after the Unite the Right rally, James Alex Fields Jr. is in prison for life. He pleaded guilty to 29 hate crimes after driving his… Editorial: Through Roanoke Valley artists' self-portraits, we see ourselves The assignment: create a self-portrait.