Editorial cartoons Aug. 22-28, 2022 Aug 27, 2022 38 min ago 1 of 6 DAVE WHAMOND, PoliticalCartoons.com KEVIN SIERS, The Charlotte Observer DAVE WHAMOND, CagleCartoons.com JEFF KOTERBA, CagleCartoons.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editorial cartoons that appeared in the print edition of The Roanoke Times during the week of Aug. 22-28, 2022. (Click arrows to view.) Tags Cartoon Edition Print Printing Publishing Arrow Click Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Guest editorial: Virginia schools must teach social science, history with context Plenty of intrigue already surrounded a presentation scheduled last week to discuss changes in the way the Virginia Department of Education wi… Editorial: The national opioid crisis needs national solutions “America remains the only developed country on the planet where it’s easier to get high than it is to get help.” Editorial: Botetourt County’s $4.5 million mix-up “What we’ve been doing in the past 10 years is robbing Peter to pay Paul,” said the Botetourt County Schools Superintendent. “These department… Editorial: Common ground with Cline on Afghanistan On the first anniversary of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, who represents Roanoke in Congres… Editorial: Philanthropy to benefit education and art Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo wants to promote a constructive way forward, one that acknowledges and studies the troubled history of race relation… Guest editorial: There are better ways forward than 'book bans' At the end of April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers gathered at the Library of Virginia to sign one of the most… Editorial cartoons Aug. 15-21, 2022 Editorial cartoons that appeared in the print edition of The Roanoke Times during the week of Aug. 15-21, 2022. (Click arrows to view.) Editorial: What the Inflation Reduction Act does for Southwest Virginia The Inflation Reduction Act — which you could call a stripped-down version of the much-touted and then thwarted Build Back Better Act — looks … Editorial: Bipartisan endorsement in Virginia of ranked choice voting Virginia’s journey toward having some of the least partisan electoral maps in the nation rolled along an extremely bumpy road. Editorial: Introducing new opinion page design Hello, stalwart readers of these opinion pages. We remain grateful for your continued engagement and scrutiny.