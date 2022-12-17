Editorial cartoons Dec. 12-18, 2022

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
MY VIEW | STEVE BREEN
MY VIEW | STEVE KELLEY
MY VIEW | STEVE BENSON
Editorial cartoons that appeared in the print edition of The Roanoke Times during the week of Dec. 12-18, 2022. (Click arrows to view.)
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s energy plan makes solar farms and wind farms sound like a threat to the availability of the commonwealth’s diminishing s…
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, expects to be playing defense during the upcoming General Assembly session, at least when it comes to the ongoin…
Events continue to conspire to render political crystal balls as cloudy as ever.
Housing advocates are cheering Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recent comments that his administration will prioritize increasing the state’s dwindling …
The state’s new Combating Antisemitism Report has much to commend.
We’re not so sure that the recent drama in Pulaski County deserves to be recorded in history books.
A truly terrible trend has raised its venomous head in the New River Valley.
Editorial cartoons that appeared in the print edition of The Roanoke Times during the week of Dec. 5-11, 2022. (Click arrows to view.)
The Western Virginia Water Authority is spending millions of dollars on an advanced filter system to keep a dangerous “forever chemical” made …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.