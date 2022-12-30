Editorial cartoons Dec. 27, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023

Last week, the Richmond Sheriff’s Office responded to a Richmond Times-Dispatch Freedom of Information Act request for payroll records with a well-worn tactic increasingly deployed by government agencies across Virginia: obstruction by charging inflated fees.
Two-and-a-half years after George Floyd was brutally killed by Minneapolis police, igniting a national wave of social justice protests that washed over the public conscience and seemingly every American city — including Richmond, where protests spanned for days on end in the summer of 2020 — the last of Richmond’s Lost Cause icons has finally been toppled and removed.