Editorial cartoons Jan. 3-8, 2023

Betting on sports isn’t inherently wrong. If you’re going to take that risk, though, it’s best to be smart about it: Do your research. Plan your strategy. Don’t get carried away. Know when to say no. Otherwise you could be heading for disaster. The same cautions, apparently, hold true for state governments deciding whether to allow sports betting, which more than half the states — including ...
The picture that recently graced the Patrick County Republican website was either an incompetent attempt to disguise Ku Klux Klan symbols within an image of the GOP elephant or a picture that included pieces of pachyderm poop. Either way, an arguably symbiotic relationship exists between both the racist hate group and excrement.
Last week, the Richmond Sheriff’s Office responded to a Richmond Times-Dispatch Freedom of Information Act request for payroll records with a well-worn tactic increasingly deployed by government agencies across Virginia: obstruction by charging inflated fees.