Editorial cartoons Nov. 21-Nov. 27, 2022

As the University of Virginia and Charlottesville community mourn the loss of three student-athletes who were gunned down Sunday night after a charter bus trip to Washington, D.C., another round of the relentlessly unproductive debate over gun control is upon us. Why didn’t the university more aggressively investigate a report that the suspect, UVa student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., had a firearm on campus earlier this fall? How is it that UVa leaves it up to students to self-report weapons charges that occur off campus, as university police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. told reporters on Monday?