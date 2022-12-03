Editorial cartoons Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 8 MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS PHIL HANDS, Wisconsin State Journal STEVE BENSON, Creators Syndicate MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS PHIL HANDS, Creators Syndicate MY VIEW | ADAM ZYGLIS Adam Zyglis MY VIEW | MICHAEL RAMIREZ MICHAEL RAMIREZ, Creators Syndicate MY VIEW | STEVE BREEN STEVE BREEN, Creators Syndicate MY VIEW | MICHAEL RAMIREZ MICHAEL RAMIREZ, Creators Syndicate MY VIEW | CHIP BOK CHIP BOK, Creators Syndicate Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editorial cartoons that appeared in the print edition of The Roanoke Times during the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022. (Click arrows to view.) Tags Cartoon Edition Print Printing Publishing Arrow Click Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Editorial: Wealthy corporate investors prey on vulnerable mobile home park residents A truly terrible trend has raised its venomous head in the New River Valley. Editorial: 136 years of The Roanoke Times In most ways, the 136th birthday of The Roanoke Times, which arrives Wednesday, will be a day like any other for its employees. Editorial: Whatever the motive, state mental health reform much needed Upsetting as it is that mental health system reforms only seem to be spoken of with urgency by those in power during the aftermath of horrific… Guest editorial: Youngkin's solution is needed, but it won't stop shootings Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in the wake of two more mass shootings in Virginia, has a plan. He wants to increase funding to address mental health shortages in the state. Guest editorial: Cryptocurrency needs regulation to spare customers from collapse Out of nowhere, 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried became a billionaire mover and shaker in the world of cryptocurrency. Editorial: The perplexing, inept rollout of student loan forgiveness The teetering fate of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualified borrowers invites a thought exerc… Editorial cartoons Nov. 21-Nov. 27, 2022 Editorial cartoons that appeared in the print edition of The Roanoke Times during the week of Nov. 21-Nov. 27, 2022. (Click arrows to view.) Editorial: If only forever chemical source had been shut down faster The culprit responsible for a high amount of a hazardous “forever chemical” detected in Roanoke County’s Spring Hollow Reservoir turned out, w… Guest editorial: Youngkin's assault on education continues Now a full year into his governorship, it’s becoming clear that Glenn Youngkin is placing his own desire to score points with right-wing powerbrokers who can help him build a road to the White House far above the citizens of Virginia. Editorial: Gov. Glenn Youngkin is right to raise expectations of students We return once again to the most recently released results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the “nation’s report c…