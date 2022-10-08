Editorial cartoons Oct. 3-9, 2022

Former 5th District Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman does not care what political party you identify with or if you identify with any party at all. He doesn’t care about your religion, race, ethnicity, sexuality or tax bracket. He just wants you to consider the data his team of intelligence analysts gathered working for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
For those who think the Supreme Court’s destruction of women’s reproductive rights is the most important issue of the 2022 election season, new voter registration data in Virginia could signal a crisis. The number of new female voters registered since June, when the justices killed women’s constitutional right to choose to have babies, lags sharply behind the June-July-August time frames of 2021, 2020 and 2019.