Editorial cartoons Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022

For those who think the Supreme Court’s destruction of women’s reproductive rights is the most important issue of the 2022 election season, new voter registration data in Virginia could signal a crisis. The number of new female voters registered since June, when the justices killed women’s constitutional right to choose to have babies, lags sharply behind the June-July-August time frames of 2021, 2020 and 2019.
IT’S REASSURING to see an honest debate unfold about a federal initiative as sweeping as President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel billions of dollars in student loans. There’s plenty of room for disagreement about whether the initiative helps those who deserve it the most, needlessly stokes inflation, favors the wealthy or exceeds executive authority.
The mounting death toll on America’s streets and highways is a tragedy this nation should work more diligently to address. The numbers are staggering: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 42,915 people died in vehicle crashes last year, up 10.5% over 2020. That’s the largest annual percentage increase on record. It’s a clear warning that we must do better. Safer ...