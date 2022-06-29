Editorial: Celebrating a novel Star City export — stage plays

Most anyone who knows anything about Roanoke beyond the presence of the big neon star on top thinks of this community as a “railroad town” — and even though the Norfolk Southern railway is no longer headquartered here, many of its residents think of it that way, too.

Though it doesn’t have quite the same poetic ring, a future could be near that has citizens and visitors re-imagining Roanoke as a “biomedical research town,” given the ever more significant presence of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and the future life sciences laboratory that’s received $15.7 million in the state budget recently signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

What more people should know is that Roanoke can also be accurately described as an incubator for new products that have successfully expanded to national markets and won awards.

We’re talking, in this specific instance, about stage plays.

As an appetizer on this topic, theater-goers can watch six new short plays come together right before their eyes when Overnight Sensations returns July 9. This year the event happens at Hollins University Theatre, and we should note that Hollins requires visitors to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend events. Masks are also a must.

Founded in 2006, and produced through a partnership between Hollins and Mill Mountain Theatre from 2007 forward, Overnight Sensations provides six playwrights with prompts, gives them a night to write a script, and then tasks a director and six actors with having the play ready to perform by the end of the 24 hours. It’s fun to watch and even more fun to participate in, which is why prominent local figures get invited as a form of “friend-raising.”

‘Ignition point’ Todd Ristau, creator of Overnight Sensations and founder of the Hollins Playwright’s Lab, off the top of his head lists local television stars Keith Humphry and Natalie Faunce Soucie and former Roanoke Mayor Nelson Harris as some of Overnight Sensations’ many regional celebrity cast members.

“Overnight Sensations was originally conceived of as a Mill Mountain Theatre event, it is just that I was both at MMT and starting to create the Playwright’s Lab at the same time, so even after I left MMT, that remained the cornerstone of what would be the partnership between our two organizations,” said Ristau.

For all the fun it generates, Overnight Sensations also provides a glimpse into the true mission of the Playwright’s Lab and the Hollins-Mill Mountain partnership: incubating and fostering new plays and new theater talent.

“Roanoke really is on the map as an important ignition point for new plays,” Ristau said.

That the Roanoke Valley serves as the site for such a venture is quite logical. Take the histories of Roanoke professional companies Mill Mountain Theatre and Virginia Children’s Theatre, add Roanoke’s Showtimers Community Theatre and Attic Productions in Fincastle, that’s 171 seasons of theater.

Southwest Virginia has a lively enough theater scene that in the past in this space we have suggested that tourism boards should consider marketing a “theater trail.” To the southwest, there’s Abingdon’s Barter Theatre, the official state theater and the longest-running professional theater in the country. To the northeast, there’s the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, with its Blackfriars Playhouse that replicates the structure where the Bard first staged his masterpieces.

A graduate level summer playwriting program, the Playwright’s Lab has involved both in its productions. “We have been working to bring people from the Barter as well as the Blackfriars to campus for these events and several of our playwrights have had shows featured in the Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights in Abingdon,” Ristau said. “We also reach out to other theaters around the country and even provide production assistance to plays by our playwrights with grants from our New Works Initiative.”

Community impactOvernight Sensations happens in the summer, while in the winter, Hollins and Mill Mountain collaborate on a festival of new works. Plays performed in that festival have since left the nest and taken flight. The following are just two examples.

Samantha Macher’s experimental romantic comedy “The Arctic Circle (and a recipe for Swedish pancakes)” was performed on Mill Mountain’s Waldron Stage in February 2012. Though it predated the founding of the Winter Festival of New Works by two years, it helped set the template. New York City director Robert Moss brought the play to his off-Broadway Playwrights Horizons theater — a venue that was the first to stage many now-famous plays, such as Alfred Uhry’s “Driving Miss Daisy,” Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s “Sunday in the Park with George” and Wendy Wasserman’s “The Heidi Chronicles.”

Meredith Dayna Levy began work on “Decision Height,” about a group of Women Airforce Service Pilots serving during World War II, while still an undergrad at Hollins. “It was her writing sample to get into the graduate program, where she continued to develop the play,” Ristau said.

“Decision Height” went on to win multiple awards and earn publication from prestigious publishing house Samuel French.

Though proud of his students’ accomplishments, Ristau emphasized that his program has goals broader and deeper than national recognition. “Seeing these light bulbs go off, seeing people figure out how to give voice to what’s inside them, watching them learn how to be effective collaborators and become the kind of people that other people can’t wait to work with, that’s my measure of success,” he said.

“I’m accepting people based on what they tell me they want to do, so the person who tells me, ‘I want to be a Broadway playwright,’ occupies the exact same space as the person who tells me, ‘I run my church’s theater ministry, and I want to be able to write plays that suit those needs, because there aren’t any published plays that work for us.’ Both those people, I would count as a success. You may only hear about one of them, but the other one is having just as important an impact on their community.”

Fascinating to think of both Broadway spectacles and new youth group plays that were staged and workshopped in Roanoke first.

